Polical Group Burn Akufo-Addo Tee-Shirts...As They Defect To NDC

Some 50 youth who claim to be members of the governing New Patriotic Party in Akyem Asamama in the Atewa West Constituency of the Eastern region have defected to the main opposition Party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The aggrieved supporters said they are disappointed with the Akufo-Addo-led government since in their view there is economic hardship.

The defectors set fire into 2016 campaign T-shirts of Nana Akufo-Addo to signify their disappointment and the switch to NDC.

The irate defectors said the NPP has failed to bring development to improve their living standards.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of NDC, Mark Oliver Kevor, welcomed the defectors and assured that they will not be disappointed for joining the party.