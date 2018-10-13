Director of Public Prosecutions Takes Over JB Killers’ Case

The prosecution handling the murder of the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, J.B. Danquah-Adu, has told an Accra Magistrate Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, is the one handling the case docket on the two suspects.

The prosecution had told the court hearing the committal that a duplicate docket on the matter had been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General (AG).

A state attorney was expected to appear before the court to commence the committal, but that has not happened after several sittings of the court.

Appearing before a relieving Magistrate who relieved Magistrate Arit Nsemoh who is on leave, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the court that he followed up on the case to the Office of the AG to find out about the level of work done.

He said he was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions was the one handling the case docket and therefore prayed the court to give them some more time.

The court presided over by Magistrate Afia Sackey subsequently adjourned the matter to October 25, 2018.

The prosecution's case that the DPP is handling the matter may sound encouraging except that it comes at a time when the prosecution had on several occasions asked for more time as they wait on the Office of the AG to give their final verdict on the matter.

The Magistrate handling the matter had on some occasions expressed fury over the unreasonable delays in the matter.

According to Her Worship, Arit Nsemoh, who is hearing the case, she does not seem to understand why the prosecution in the matter appears to be handling the matter at such a slow pace even though the incident occurred about three years ago.

She said if the police could handle the prosecution of the death of a sitting MP the way they are then she has no idea what will be the fate of the ordinary woman selling gari on the market.

Her fury was tested when the prosecution led by DSP Amega prayed the court to adjourn the matter so that the prosecution can get the bill of indictment ready.

That was not the first time Her Worship Ms. Nsemo was fuming at the prosecution for unreasonably delaying the matter.

She has on previous occasions lambasted the prosecutions who appear to be comfortable with the delays in prosecuting the matter.

The prosecution had on many occasions prayed for adjournments saying they are still working on investigations and were waiting for the advice of the AG on the way forward on the matter.

But it appears that advice is taking too long to prepare as the prosecution is uncertain when the bill of indictment on the two will be ready.

Background

The Abuakwa North MP was on February 9, 2016, stabbed to death in his home at Shiashe in Accra.

The late MP met his untimely death when Daniel Asiedu allegedly went to his house to rob him and during a struggle stabbed the MP multiple times.

He has been charged with murder while his accomplice Vincent Boso is facing abetment of crime to wit murder charges.

The two were discharged by an Accra High Court after the AG had filed for discontinuation of the earlier trial. The two were, however, re-arrested with new charges levelled against them.

An Accra High Court has refused to grant them bail, saying the police are still investigating the matter.