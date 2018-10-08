Ghanaians Won't See Any Hardship In My Second Coming--JM

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will relieve Ghanaians of the hardship they are currently facing, after securing victory in the 2020 elections, former President John Dramani Mahama has promised.

He gave the assurance while highlighting the challenges Ghanaians are facing under the current government during his campaign tour of Gushegu in the Northern Region.

“During NDC's period in government, we see rapid development in terms of infrastructure and then we see some relief in terms of people's living and then we see improved economic living. If NDC comes to power, we will relieve some of the hardship you are feeling currently.”

The former President was also optimistic the National Democratic Congress will return to power in 2020.

“I am sure that NDC will be given another chance because wherever you go in the country people complain of hardship. When we were in government they said there was hardship and at the time petrol a gallon was 14 cedis and today it is 26. At some places it is 25, and other places 24. People have seen the pinch.”

NDC’s defeat

Nana Akufo-Addo secured a one-touch victory by polling 53.85% of total valid votes cast in 2016, against John Dramani Mahama who managed 44.40% in the 2016 general elections.

It was considered one of the worst defeats ever for an incumbent President.

Mahama joins race

John Mahama formally declared his intention to contest the presidential primaries after his letter of intent was presented to the party on his behalf by a delegation led by former Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum at the NDC headquarters on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Accra.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions, with some members of the NDC in particular, backing him firmly.

But critics of the decision are of the view that since Mahama has gone through the structures of the political ladder, his experience will be more beneficial now as a statesman and not as a President.

Despite leading the NDC to the worst election performance by an incumbent, Mr. Mahama still retained significant support from the party.

He was a mainstay in NDC's unity walks aimed at reorganizing the party, and he also elicited massive support from the grassroots, which continually urged him to declare his intent to run for the presidency.

The 10 Regional Chairmen of the NDC in 2017 also backed the candidature of Mr. Mahama for election 2020. Some 94 MPs of the party have also endorsed his candidature for 2020.

He is expected to face keen competition from Dr. Spio Garbrah among others to become the party's Flagbearer for the 2020 election.