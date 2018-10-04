The Claimed Anti-Corruption Propagandist, ''Big Mouth Captain Smart'' Should Come Clean On How John Mahama Bribed Him With A Toyota Land Cruiser

It has been hinted by the Communications Director of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, that former president John Dramani Mahama gave the host of Adom fm’s morning show Captain Smart a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado , whiles his brother Ibrahim Mahama too also gave Captain Smart 1.2 million Ghana Cedis two weeks before elections 2016 to do dirty work on radio for the then ruling Government.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Owusu Bempah indicated doubting the credibility of broadcast journalist Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart in leading a fight against corruption in Ghana.

He observed that the very person Captain Smart, who is championing the course is himself deeply corrupt, and is therefore wondering how he could get the moral to demand accountability from persons who are also alleged to have dipped their hands into the purse of the state.

The Adom fm Presenter, Captain Smart once led thousands of residents in Accra to stage a ''silly but funny camouflage demonstration'', christened ''Ye Gye Ye Sika'' and extended version of it on air show dubbed ‘FAB3WOSO’ to compel persons alleged to have been cited in various fraudulent deals to be pursued and the monies retrieved.

He was reported to have issued a three-month ultimatum to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after presenting documents he claimed were his evidence to do the work and prosecute persons found guilty. “We are giving EOCO three months within which they must work and investigate persons engaged in acts of corruption who are in the documents we have presented to them,” Captain Smart announced while presenting the documents to a representative of EOCO.

Despite Captain Smart's gargantuan mouth, the people of Ghana are still wondering how and when Captain Smart saw the need to engage in such an exercise when he himself is deeply entangled in corruption and the hypocrite Captain Smart is at the same time seeking to get others hanged.

We, the ''non-corrupt'' individual Ghanaians demand from Captain Smart to come clean on why and how he was corrupted to receive a car and money from John Dramani and his brother Ibrahim Mahama.