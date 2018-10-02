Photos: Melania Trump Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

US First Lady, Melania Trump, has arrived in Ghana for her 2-day official visit.

She was received at the Kotoka International Airport by Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo before noon.

She was greeted with traditional Ghanaian music and dance.

Some school pupils, who lined up on the tarmac to welcome her, also waved the Ghana and America flags.

Melania Trump is visiting Africa for the first time, starting off from Ghana before visiting Malawi, Kenya and Egypt in a bid to promote child welfare.

The government of Ghana has said the visit will strengthen ties between the two countries.

Ahead of her arrival, the Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that, her visit will also promote tourism in the country.

“In Ghana, she is focusing on children's welfare and development primarily because our First Lady is doing a lot of work in maternal healthcare,so we expect her in town at 10am on the 2nd of October… All in all her visit is expected to boost tourism and Ghana US ties”, he noted.

Itinerary of visit

The two- day visit will see Mrs. Trump visit the children's unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to acquaint herself with strides Ghana has made with regards to child healthcare and possibly find ways of assisting.

Later on, she will pay a courtesy call on the Chief of Cape Coast in the Central Region and visit some tourist sites there to boost tourism.

The choice of the countries according to Mrs. Trump, is as a result of their close work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID.

“October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa – Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt – all of which have worked alongside USAID and our partners to make great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges.”

My visit to Ghana will consolidate US-Ghana working relations

The US First Lady further stated that, her visit to Ghana will foster collaboration between the first ladies in the two countries in the area of health.

“I'd like to take a moment and thank the First Lady of Ghana for being with us today. Mrs. Akufo-Addo, I look forward to visiting your country and know we will find ways to continue working together even after my visit. In Ghana, USAID's programs have focused on healthcare by supporting efforts to expand the coverage and quality of healthcare for mothers and newborns, and educating women and young children about the importance of proper nutrition.”