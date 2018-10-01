NPP Minnesota To Deliver Inauguration And Investment Dialogue Ceremony

The NPP Minnesota Chapter is set to deliver an outstanding Inauguration and Investment Dialogue ceremony to usher into office its newly appointed executives.

The event boasts of impressive line-up of speakers and special guests and is scheduled to come off on Saturday October 6, at 3:30pm CT at Burnsville Civic Center Hall in Minnesota.

The relaunch of the NPP Minnesota Chapter received a presidential audience when General Secretary of NPP USA, Mr. Agbenaza, announced during a Town Hall meeting with President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as Special Guest in Washington DC.

Mr. Agbenaza noted that the occasion will be a relaunch of the chapter which has not functioned appropriately since 2014.

According to yet-to-be sworn in Chairman of the Chapter, Mr. J. B Danquah, “the primary purpose of the ceremony is to officially usher into office an 11-member executive body that will steer the affairs of NPP in Minnesota”.

He further stated that, the event will continue with an Investment Dialogue session that is envisaged to discuss and probe government programs and policies with the invited guests.

The discussion is anticipated to provide better understanding into activities of government and its investments programs and demonstrate areas that Ghanaians in Minnesota may be involved to provide value to investment programs of the NPP government.

Among the invited guests to grace the occasion are Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, NPP National Youth Organizer; Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, MD, State Housing Company; Lawyer Justin Kodua, CEO, Youth Employment Agency (YEA); David Asante, MD, Ghana Publishing Company Ltd.

The rest are, Vincent Frimpong Manu, Deputy Chief Executive, Middle Belt Dev't Authority; Abdul Wahab Hanan, CEO, National Buffer Stock Company; Lydia Darko-Acheampong, Deputy Registrar, Scholarship Secretariat; Kwaku Ohene Djan, Deputy Executive Director, National Service Scheme; Adwoa Pomaah Sanwu, Global Vice President of NPP Loyal Ladies and PRO to the Second Lady and Alberta Afia Akoto, Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC cum Deputy Communications Director, NPP.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP for Akwapim North and Deputy Minister for Information is the Guest of Honor for the occasion. The ceremony will be chaired by NPP USA Chair Lady, Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong.

The NPP Minnesota Chapter is committed to innovate, create and build a strong branch of the dynamic New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA to provide laudable ideas to move the party's vision forward.

Contact: Collins Oppong, Communications Director, NPP Minnesota Chapter. 952.288.65.74, [email protected]

…Signed….

Communications Director, NPP MN