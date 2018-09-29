Akufo-Addo Saved From Near Plane Disaster

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the delegation that travelled with him to the United States have escaped what could have been a fatal accident with the Presidential jet in Washington.

Citi News sources indicate that the incident occurred after one of the engines of the aircraft went off 30 minutes after take off on their way to Ghana from Washington.

Sources say the aircraft had to run around a number of times to burn fuel before being assisted to land.

Arrangements are however being made for the President and his delegation to return on a commercial flight.

This is not the first time the President jet has had challenges.

In March 2015, the Presidential Jet caught fire while attempting to take off from the Kotoka International Airport.

The Falcon 900, had been tasked to perform a special mission in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Before that, on December 5, 2014, the Presidential jet carrying former President Mahama developed a technical fault which delayed his appearance at the 30th National Farmers Day celebrations in the Western Region.

Nana Addo at the UN

President Nana Akufo-Addo was at the UN on Wednesday, September 26 where he addressed the 73rd UN General Assembly.

His address touched on the anxieties concerning China's forays into the developing world, the need for UN Reform, the wider vision of an Africa Beyond Aid, and the recent passing of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.