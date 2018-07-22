Government Will Ensure Responsible Mining In Atewa Forest

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has pledged the government's unswerving determination to go to every length to make sure that bauxite mining in the Atewa Forest is made more responsible, sustainable and environmentally friendly.

This comes amid protests by some people in the area against moves to mine the huge bauxite deposits in the forest reserve.

The reserve is internationally recognized as one of the highest priority ecosystems in West Africa for its high species diversity, high levels of endemism and great hydrological importance.

The forest was gazetted as a National Forest Reserve in 1926, then subsequently a Special Biological Protection Area in 1994, a Hill Sanctuary, in 1995, and as one of Ghana's 30 Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas, in 1999. It is also recognised as an Important Bird Area.

Mr Amewu told journalists at Tarkwa-Nsuta in the Western Region after he led a delegation to the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC), that they would learn from international best practices, regarding responsible mining, to safeguard the environment and health of the people.

He cited the example of Australia, which had been mining natural resources without endangering the environment, and said, the Africa Centre for Energy Policy - a policy think tank, had conducted a base survey in the area that would guide mining of bauxite in the reserve.

He gave the assurance that there would be extensive stakeholders' consultations to address the concerns of everybody.

The Akufo-Addo Administration was committed to ensuring sustainable mining, and he asked all stakeholders in the extractive industry to give strong support its efforts.

The Minister expressed his displeasure with the non-involvement of the government by the GMC in the pricing of manganese ore sold to a company in China.

The government owed 10 percent shares in the company and therefore, its consent must be sought before it engaged in any transaction with a foreign firm, he stated.

Mr Amewu directed the management to furnish the Minerals Commission with details about the price at which the ore was being sold to the Chinese company.

He also reminded them to see to it that they complied with local content laws and respected the contract agreement signed with the government.

The company should hire more local people and to live up to its corporate social responsibility to the communities where it was operating.

He announced that his ministry would soon conduct an operational audit of all mining firms to make sure that, government received its fair share of taxes and royalties from the exploitation of natural resources.

Mr Zhang Zhengheng, the Managing Director of the GMC, said they paid US$18 million in taxes, last year.

He said the Company had projected to increase its production from two million tonnes of manganese to 4.8 million tons this year, and targeted to pay US$430 million dollars in taxes.

The Minister had earlier inspected a resettlement town built by the GMC for the residents of New Tarkwa Banso.

A total of 308 houses including a church and mosque had been constructed alongside a market to resettle the people, affected by the mining operation.