Bishop Dr. James Obeng Nyantakyi And EBLCA Commend Uhuru Kenyatta And Odinga

Bishop Dr. James Obeng Nyantakyi

Dr. James Obeng Nyantakyi, the presiding prelate of the Ecclesiastical Bishops and Leaders Conference of Africa (EBLCA) has commended President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga. The Ecclesiastical Bishops and Leaders Conference of Africa is a non-governmental organization that aims at fortifying the ecclesiastical front of the whole of Africa and recognizing the prodigious work of some personalities on the continent.

His congratulatory message comes after the two leaders agreed to a peace deal that should go a long way to keep their country harmonious and safe.. The Kenyan people were divided along ethnic lines after the 2017 Elections.

However, after the intervention of the president and opposition leader, the country has now become unified and the peace of the country has been highly maintained thereafter.

Dr. James Obeng Nyantakyi in his statement said there is the need to be unified when there is struggle and tension because we are better and stronger together.

He indicated “success can be achieved when there is togetherness. I applaud President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for choosing the way forward which is peace and a due recognition for human right and justice. With this act, these leaders have shown that Africa is capable of progress. God loves a nation that is peaceful and in Matthew 18: 19 the bible says that when two agree on earth concerning anything they ask, it shall be done. I believe that there are better things ahead”.

Dr. Nyantakyi further revealed that due process has been taken by the organization's Office of Awards and Honours to commemorate this action of the two leaders with an African Peace Award. The Award in no time shall be given to them at the Nation's capital, Nairobi.

This commendation by the Presiding Prelate, Dr. James Obeng Nyantakyi and the Ecclesiastical Bishop and Leaders Conference of Africa is a wake up call on other African leaders to step in the shoes of Peace and respect for Human rights, including the right of people to choose their own government when confronted with similar issues like Kenya.

In the presiding prelate's last words he said that only Peace, Unity and respect for Human rights can help build a fortified front for Africa.