Ketu South NDC sends condolences to bereaved family of Amissah Arthur

Late former President, Amissah Arthur

The Ketu South branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the late H.E. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The former Vice President died at the 37 military hospital Friday Morning after he reportedly collapsed at the Air Force base gym.

Following his sudden demise, scores of Ghanaians led by President Nana Addo Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former president John Dramani Mahama among other state personalities has extended their deepest condolences to the wife and family of the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Meanwhile, Former President, John Mahama says his late former assistant, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, actively supported his administration to put Ghana on the path of growth and development.

“Paa Kwesi was a quintessential gentleman who brought immense knowledge, decency and integrity to governance and public service.

“His passing has left a huge void in our nation and we are overwhelmed with grief,” former Mahama eulogised.

In a statement issued by the party and signed by its Constituency Chairman, Bright Kwaku Kumordzie and copied to ModernGhana.com indicated "It is very devastating to be greeted with such bad news today".

The statement described the late former President Amissah Arthur as a refined politician by all standards.

Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Dramani.

Previously he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

He was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the sudden death of John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

Amissah-Arthur is married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children. He is a Christian and is known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.

Below is the full statement

CONDOLENCES

With a heavy heart, I write on behalf of the NDC family in Ketu South to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the late H.E. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the party as a whole and Ghana in general.

We urge all members and party faithfuls to remain strong in this trying moment.

For God gives, and takes.

Signed!

Bright Kwaku Kumordzie, Chairman (Solobaggie)

NDC, Ketu South Constituency

Source: Daniel Kaku