Of U.S. Presidents And Nigerian Politicians

Can political events happening in the United States be used to explain events in Nigeria ? There are some interesting developments betweenn the United States and Nigeria in respect of U.S Presidents and some Nigerian Politicians. Amongst other things to note are the Higher Education institutions as jointly attended by these personalities.

Firstly, Genera l Dwight Eisenhower 34th President of the U.S.and President Muhammadu Buhari and ex Major General both studied at the the U.S. Army War College. Eisenhower died on March 28 1969 whilst Buhari was elected on March 28 2015,

In his fairwell address as President Einsenhower expressed his reservations at what he termed the “ Military Indutrial Complex whereas at the begginning of his tenure as President Buhari advocated for what he called “ A Moderate military industrial Complex”

Eisenhower handed over to John F.Kennedy whearas Buhari was sworn in on the anniversary of the birth of John F Kennedy.

Secondly, History seems to be repeating it self with John F.Kennedy and Nigerian Prime Minister Abubaka Tafawa Balewa on the one hand and Olisa Agbakoba and Abdul Tafawa Balewa( Son of the late Prime Minister) on the other.The latter co-chairmen of the Nigerian Intervention Movement

John F Kennedy and Olisa Agbakoba were both born on May 29 1917 and May 29 1953 respectively.Kennedy and Agbakoba both attended the London School of Economics. Kennedy and Agbakoba are both Catholics. John F Kennedy in 1961 met with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in the U.S. the first such meeting for a Nigerian leader described as Nigerias finest moment in the United states

Thirdly,Barack Obama 44th US President has some things in common with Fela Durotoye who expressed his intention to contest the presidency then on Feburary 22 2018, the anniversary of the birt of George Washington Fisrt President of the U.S. Obama and Durotoye are both Alumni of Havard,they are both married to lawyers, they have both been singled out for their oratorical prowess, they both have kmasters degree, they are both children of Academics. Obamas Mother was a PhD inAnthropology and Durotoyes Mother a PhD in Geology,They both lost their Fathers Prematurely. Obamas Father died from a Motor Accident whilst Durotoye Father Died due to Diabetes. Obama and Durotoye has both been singled out for their oratorical prowess.Obama was born 1961 and Durotoye 1971

Obama is a Senator from Chicago capital of mid west America home of the worlds first Sky Scraper and printing capital of America relatedly Durotoye was born in Ibadan Capital of South West Nigeria, home of Tropical Africas first Sky scraper and publishing capital of Nigeria.

Obama was a community organiser in the south side Chicago and Durotoye as weell has been a community organiser his most notable act referred to as the “Mushin MakeOver”