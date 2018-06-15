Asset Integrity Management critical in Oil and Gas Sector - Scottish Experts

Aberdeen (Scotland), June 15 – OSE Global Asset Integrity Management Solution and Services, has exposed Indigenous Ghanaian companies into the oil and gas industry, on a trade mission to Aberdeen, Scotland, to innovative technologies on asset integrity management.

This is to help Ghana improve efficiency, protect the people, environment and equipment.

Mr. George Byers, Europe and Africa Regional Manager, OSE Global Asset explained at a forum organized by the Petroleum Commission, Ghana; together with the United Kingdom-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UK-GCC) and the Scottish Development International – the international arm of Scotland’s enterprise agencies.

He said Asset integrity management minimises business risks associated with accidents and loss of production and maintains the asset in fit for purpose condition.

OES has among other things been providing special services to assess the integrity of asset and potential corrosion/degradation, risk assessment and ensuring reliability, availability and maintainability of asset.

It has additionally been doing audit and inspections aimed at maintaining the asset and to keep workers safe.

Mr. Byers said they recognized the huge opportunity to work together with Ghana, as with other West African countries, through local partnerships, encouraging knowledge and technology transfer.

“We have been in Angola since 2015, and Nigeria since 2014; we are looking to form similar agreements in Ghana,” he added.

He said OES understood that there was nothing more frustrating than being handed a list of areas to rectify as an inspection team left the site.

“Which is why, you have the option to let us work with you to rectify non-conformances, either as the job progresses or at a later date. Keep corrective actions at zero.”

Mr Egbert Faibille, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission explained Ghana as an emerging Oil and Gas player in the petroleum industry needs to forge strategic partnerships with accomplished stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

He said the Commission is upbeat about possible joint ventures to stimulate growth, commercial viability, competitiveness and technology transfer.

The CEO of the Commission noted that the trade mission tied is in with its mandate to regulate, manage the utilization of petroleum resources and coordinate policies in the upstream sector so that operations in the sector would be consistent with global best practices.

“Since energy is vital to the development of a country, it is expected that in the medium to long term, oil and gas would become one of the key drivers of the economy.

In the light of this potential, the prudent management of the resource becomes absolutely essential”, he said.

The Commission would therefore explore all opportunities to make sure that it operated as a world class regulator, promoting Ghana as an upstream petroleum hub - ensure the efficient conduct of upstream petroleum operations.

Mr. Faibille added that it would see to it that all allied activities including the utilization of petroleum resources were conducted on a sustainable basis for the overall benefit of the citizens.

The expectation is that this would offer opportunities for Ghanaian indigenous companies’ network and enter into strategic partnership with Scottish businesses.

It would also offer the platform to share operational experiences related to best practices.

About 100, Ghanaian companies in the oil and gas companies are in Aberdeen, seeking to forge strategic partnerships with Scottish businesses. It provides the opportunity to learn best practices, share experiences and technology transfer.

Mr. Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa, Board Chairman of the Petroleum Commission and Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy, are leading the delegation