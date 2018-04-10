Sudan's Bashir orders release of 'all political detainees'

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech to the members of the parliamentary body of the ruling National Congress Party on April 2, 2018 in the capital Khartoum. By ASHRAF SHAZLY (AFP/File)

President Omar al-Bashir on Tuesday ordered the release of "all political detainees" held in Sudan, state media said, weeks after massive arrests in a crackdown on anti-government protests.

Hundreds of opposition activists, leaders and protesters were arrested in January by security agents to curb demonstrations that erupted on the back of rising food prices, including bread.

"President Omar al-Bashir on Tuesday issued a decree to release all political detainees held across the country," the official SUNA news agency reported, quoting a decree issued by Bashir.

"The decision aims to promote peace and harmony among all political parties in order to create a positive environment for achieving national goals," it said.

The January arrests came after sporadic protests erupted in the capital Khartoum and some other towns of Sudan after the price of bread more than doubled.

Some activists were later freed but many remain in detention, including top opposition leaders Khaled Omar of Sudanese Congress Party and Mokhtar al-Khatib, head of Sudan Communist Party.

SUNA did not say how many prisoners would be set free or identify any of them.

The United States and European embassies in Sudan had called for the release of all detainees, with Washington's mission in Khartoum saying that many were being held in "inhumane conditions".

Sudanese authorities had cracked down on protesters in a bid to prevent a repeat of deadly unrest that followed an earlier round of subsidy cuts in 2013.

At that time dozens of people were killed when security forces crushed demonstrations, rights groups say.