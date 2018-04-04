The US-Ghana Military Agreement: A Hurricane Nitiwaddo That Hits Ghana

Dear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,

Greetings from Binduri.

Wahala dey ooooo, there is fire on the mountain; it is as formless as running water, raging uncontrollably like the burning bush and it is devastating like the Hurricane; maybe we can name it *HURRICANE NANA ADDO*.

Your drunkard Defence Minister Nitiwul flopped in signing a very dangerous Military Exchange Agreement with the United States which is not mutually beneficial to both countries, it seeks to please the US government, it is grammatically unfriendly of which I doubt whether your clueless and incompetent Defence Minister really understands most of the terms in the document. The deal seeks to destabilize our country, it seeks to destabilize the peace and stability of our dear nation Ghana. The deal is a direct invitation to terrorist to bomb our shores. Per the agreement, the visiting nation's forces and civilians are not subject to the laws of our land, they can even disobey our Supreme Court pronouncement any day, they can rape our women with impunity, they can have free and unrestricted access to our territorial waters, Airspace, Radio spectrum etc.

The deal was rushed on us as a nation and all this rush was because you had agreed to it in February already without scrutinizing it; because of a mere $20million, an amount I know will never get into our public purse. It's going to be shared between you and your girlfriends, concubines, family and friends. If a child says it has more money than the mother, then the world has gone mad!

I want to put it to you that you committed high treason by accepting this agreement as President of the Republic of Ghana. You betrayed the oath you took to always hold our country in high esteem, to always defend and protect the constitution of the country the republic of Ghana, to always put our country and her citizens first. The deal is not in the best interest of Ghana, it only seeks to please a blood thirsty super power nation and risk the lives of the masses. Parliament abated treason by also ratifying the agreement. I only hope and pray the Supreme Court doesn't follow suit, but put the people of Ghana first.

We have lived peacefully for 61years with no record of terror, no record of civil war, no record of war against any of our neighbours. All these successes were chalked without any Military cooperation with any super powers; so the question I'm asking and Ghanaians are asking is: what is the enthusiasm behind this dangerous agreement?

I have noticed something which has become usual of you; your silence in matters of national interest, your silence in criminal matters, your silence in issues of insecurity. You instigated the ousting of NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko, General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, National Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe, Asawase constituency Chairman Brenya; it was a carefully orchestrated campaign against these quintessential gentlemen. The orchestration was greeted with huge violence and bloodshed; the public cried out to hear your position on this matter but all to no avail.

The military exchange agreement has been greeted with a huge public disapproval, the masses want to know your position on this matter but as usual of you; you're mute. The last time we heard you; you were partying and changing names on your birthday. I think it is high time you stop this Kweku Ananse tactics, where you always go mute on critical issues of national interest only to come out later and claim unawareness. I still haven't come to terms with the fact that you're still mute on this brouhaha. Even birthdays of common musicians you've always remembered to wish.

Your oath of office required that you listen to your people, defend and protect them and hold your country in high esteem. The Military exchange agreement was entered supposedly to better serve the interest of the masses; but they say no, total disapproval. Stop it! Kindly coil back to your shell. Swallow you arrogant pride Sir!

Mr. President, I have got some news for you today; kindly concentrate on your numerous campaign promises. Your 1 village, 1 dam, 1 constituency, $1million, 1 district, 1 factory still remain a mirage. Shouldn’t you rather occupy your mind with these important issues? Is it a common sense problem or a Wisdom problem? Is it because some men of God now watch animals on TV on Mondays to Saturdays and go to collect tithes and offerings on Sundays? Or it is the fact that some men of God are now distressed that has made you to lose focus? Common sense is not common to common people.

Wake up Mr. President, you sleep too much. Your evangelist Diana Asamoah released a song lately: ‘*Obi nyane me o*’, please listen to it _enye saa ԑbe ye wo se dae so_. The only help I can offer a widow screaming from the concubine’s room is to peep through the window! That I have done. Remember also that it is only a fool that stays put in a sinking ship. Our challenges are really fearsome when leadership prioritize needless issues of this nature.

Excuse me to go and join the gods of Binduri to consume a fresh pot of pito they just ordered from Zanguom Daag, they've been waiting for me for long. I shall return.

_Assibid Dauda_

_The Binduri Youth Activist_