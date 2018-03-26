Thomas Attah John Appointed New MD For Guaranty Trust Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited has appointed Mr. Thomas Attah John as its new Managing Director effective Friday, March 16, 2018.

He replaces Mr. Lekan Sanusi who takes up a new position as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Uganda Limited.

Mr. Thomas Attah John, an astute banker, is also a Certified Brewer and Chemist with a combined work experience of over fourteen (14) years.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of Calabar, a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University and a Certificate in Management Performance Measurement from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is currently pursuing a DBA programme at the Southern California University.

Mr. Thomas Attah John has worked in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria for over thirteen (13) years and his experience cuts across several units in the Bank.

He started his banking career with the Bank from Entry Level and has risen through the ranks to top management position.

Commenting on the appointment of his successor, Mr. Sanusi expressed confidence and optimism in the performance of Mr. Thomas Attah John, saying;

“I have known Thomas to be a smart-working professional who would no doubt be a great asset to GTBank Ghana and a good news to all stakeholders”.

“He is surely bringing a lot of zeal and commendable experience to continue from where I have left off and so I wish him success”, he added.

Mr. Lekan Sanusi also seized the opportunity to express his gratitude to all stakeholders for making his tenure in Ghana a fruitful and successful one.

“I thank the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, all customers of GTBank, regulators, media partners, hardworking staff of the bank and the many friends I have made in the course of my work for their support and patronage during my days in Ghana”, he stated

Lekan's achievement and appreciation

The fortunes of the bank under Mr. Sanusi have matured significantly.

From a position of GHS21 million in profit before tax at the end of financial year 2011, Mr. Sanusi has gradually grown the bank's profits year-on-year to GHS128 million at the end 2017, a cumulative growth of over 509%.

Total Assets size has also grown from a little over GHS400 million at the end of 2011 to over GHS1.8 billion the same period in 2017, at a year-on-year cumulative growth rate of 350%.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited's performance under Mr. Sanusi has also been duly recognized by various Awards bodies, especially in the area of technology in banking and innovation.

Under his tenure, the Bank won over 42 awards.

–

Credit: Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Bank