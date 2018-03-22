Eight Seater Toilet Facility For Asikam Community

The Kwahu East District Assembly has cut the sod for the construction of an eight-seater toilet facility for Asikam to help stop open defecation in the area.

Mr Isaac Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE), said at the sod cutting ceremony that the Government was committed to promoting good sanitation in the District by providing toilet facilities and potable water for the people.

He said it was about time people built toilets in their homes to reduce open defecation.

Mr Agyepong gave the assurance that the Assembly would enforce laws to help end the practice.

He said it would provide scholarships to needy but brilliant students in deprived communities in the District and urged citizens to take advantage of the scheme to educate their children.

He said the Assembly had initiated plans to upgrade all roads in the District to promote socio-economic development and entreated the traditional authorities to give out more lands for development projects.

Nana Ntim Boateng Abia, the Chief of Asikam Mponua, commended the Assembly for the gesture and appealed to it to assist in putting up a police post for the community.