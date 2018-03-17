Okere District Inaugurated In Adukrom-Akwapim

It was all joy and jubilation at Adukrom on Friday, when the newly created Okere district was officially inaugurated by the Eastern Regional Minister Mr Samuel Kwakye Darfuor.

Citizens of Okere from far and near and chiefs and people of the seven major towns on the Akuapem Ridge trooped to Adukrom, the district capital of the new district, to witness the ceremony.

The seven towns that make up the Okere district are Abiriw, Dawu, Awukugua, Apirede, Aseseeso, Abonsi and Adukrom and is one of the six in the region out of the 38 created nationwide by the President, carved out of the Akuapem North District.

In the inaugural address, the Regional Minister who read the President's address said the creation of the district was to strengthen the decentralization agenda and therefore, called on all stakeholders to play their role effectively for the purpose to be achieved.

He reiterated the need to elect Metropolitan, Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), to further strengthen the decentralization agenda and Ghana's democracy for the benefit of development.

The Member of Parliament for Okere and the Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, said the inauguration of the district was a dream come true for the people and hoped the people would support the growth of the district.

He noted that the support given by the traditional authorities and the role they played in the process leading to the inauguration was an indication of their commitment in making Okere district, a model.

The Awukuguahene and Acting Nifahene, Nana Opese Konadu, thanked the President, Nana Akufo Addo and Mr Dan Botwe for making the dream of the people of Okere a reality and assured them of their continuous support.

GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA