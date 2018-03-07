61st Independence Anniversary In Mim

Today is precisely sixty one years Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, after the struggle for independence stood at the Polo Grounds in Accra and declared Ghana as a sovereign state. This has made 6th March a day of celebration, recognition and remembrance in Ghana.

In Mim (a rural area in the Brong Ahafo Region) today, the people gathered at the Methodist park early in the morning for the celebration. Workers did not go to work as usual. Those who sell food came and participated and at the same time sold their food. Students and other professionals had been trained to display on the field.

The celebration started by the arrival of contingents and invited personalities. After that there was a musical interlude to welcome the people and registration of schools by a man who is popularly called Teacher Gambo. Followed by this was an opening prayer led by Reverend Mathew Zikpi at the Freeman Methodist Church. Miss Imelda Mavis Nyarko then introduced the chairman. The chairman with appreciation, gladly accepted the invitation. The people on the field then sung the national anthem on top of their voices portraying their patriotism. Afterwards, we saw a man who approached the microphone. He was neatly dressed in coat.

His shoes, excellently polished and blistering black to the extent that people would not bother themselves for mirrors after seeing it. Everybody thought he was the president but little did we know that he was the person of Samuel Cudjo Takyi (an English tutor) in Mim Secondary School. His duty was to give the presidential address. On his left hand was another gentleman in a multi-coloured shirt. That man was the master of ceremony (MC)-Honorable Assan Richard. After the presidential address, the man who represented the chief with his entourage went around the field. This was followed by the parade inspection. All schools and other institutions were being made to assemble for the inspection.

Everything was perfect because heads of the institutions had told them to appear neat. Marching then started with the primary schools with Oswel Preparatory school as the first followed by Peace International School, Nana Agyei Girls, Asukese, Roman Catholic, Vision Educational Complex, Methodist, Mim Model Basic School, Scanstyle Preparatory School, Presby, Gospel, etc accordingly. Then JHS started theirs with Nana Agyei as the first school followed by Methodist, Asukese, etc accordingly. Other institutions also marched. After the marching, the chairman gave his closing remarks. This was followed by the vote of thanks by Miss Vera Osei Boatemaa. Chief Imam Ibrahim Yunus was then called upon to give a closing prayer. Music was played for the people to dance and drinks and water were given to the schools that participated. Today was indeed a great day in Mim, Ghana as a whole.

Dr.Kwame Nkrumah, Joseph Boakye Kyeretwie Dankwah (the Doyen of Ghana), Emmanuel Obetsebi Lamptey, Edward Akuffo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, Ebenezer Ako Adjei, George Grant, Krobo Edusei, Komla Agbeli Gbedemah, Kojo Botsio, Kwesi Plange and N.A Welbeck, may your humble souls continue to rest in perfect peace. You will forever be remembered.

I was very happy when we were all together as Ghanaians but not Sissalas, Ashantis, Gonjas, Dagombas, etc. Let us continue to come together as Ghanaians so that we can leave a good legacy for our children. The strength of a broom is in its numbers so let us avoid sectionalism and factionalism. Let's not allow our republicanism divide us."GHANA,OUR BELOVED COUNTRY IS FREE FOREVER".

