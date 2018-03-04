WordDigest: Do You Know His name?

"You shall tread upon the lion and the cobra, The young lion and the serpent you shall trample underfoot. “Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name."

[Psalm 91:13-14] NKJV

David and others knew His name.

The name has been God or His word.

Contrarily, the enemy has been working against us knowing God's word.

No wonder the Psalmist describes them as cobra, young lion and others.

Interestingly these enemies have been put under our feet.

As a believer be happy knowing His name.

In the midst of all sort of problems from any angle, do not despair.

When you know His name, He will deliver you from the fowler's snare.

Remember God will deliver you from any entanglement if you know His name through Christ Jesus and do His will.

Do you know His name?

God bless you.

Prayer

Lord Jesus, deliver us from any trap of the wicked, Amen.

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

#WordDigest