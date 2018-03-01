The Intrinsic Antagonism Of Lunatic Fringe Of Armed Robbers: A War Without Military?

The incessant and vicious attacks being carried out by the boisterous and homicidal brats which are regrettably claiming innocent lives, including police officers, are revoltingly ugly and must be censured and tackled on all fronts.

In our current state of unbridled criminal activities amid active antagonism and social restiveness, there appears an overwhelming support for militarization alongside the under-resourced police service.

Well, since Ghana has no immediate intention to join the league of nations that have chosen to do away with military capabilities, we are, indeed, obliged to ward off any internal or external aggression militarily.

Interestingly, the twenty four countries that do not have army are: Andorra, Costa Rica, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Iceland, Kiribati, Lichtenstein, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Monaco, Montserrat, Nauru, Palau, Panama, Saint Kitts and Navis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Vatican City (Source: www.aworldwithoutarmies.org/ ).

In any case, since there is no immediate intention to join the aforesaid countries and abandon our military capabilities, we are, more than ever, urgently required our military power to combat the apparent menace of the boisterous homicidal hoodlums.

Make no mistake, the bloodthirsty scumbags unscrupulous activities are tantamount to war, and we must therefore respond with equal measure by deploying our military power.

Of course, the police officers have been doing their utmost best under difficult circumstances. But with the able support of the military, we can, as a matter of fact, make headway in the almost insurmountable fight against the impenitent criminals.

In recent times, there have been unprecedented criminal activities on our streets, in our homes and in our communities. Disappointingly, however, the scumbags continue to have an unfettered fun.

Whenever we skim through the daily tabloids, turn on our Televisions and Radios; they are always reporting the revoltingly ugly activities of the remorseless armed robbers.

Obviously, I am not alluding to petty thieves-pocket pickers, mobile phone, goat, yam, plantain or cassava thieves. I am rather referring to the hardened criminals who are often equipped with machine guns, semi-automatic weapons, bazookas, and deadly rifles.

They, the scumbags, are well marshalled, and, routinely carry out their infamous activities with military precisions, and can strike as lighting, and as deadly and destructive as molten magma.

So, it is my fervent hope and prayers that none of my dear ones, friends, minions, or even my enemies, ever fall a victim to these boisterous and homicidal scumbags. These armed robbers are indeed brutal, heartless, vicious, and are scumbags of the highest order.

In fact, if you inadvertently come into contact with these ‘homicidal brats, and fortunate enough to survive the ordeal, you will remain the luckiest person on the planet. In other words, an unfortunate encounter with these brats is simply an illustrative case of “a dead man walking”.

Verily, the activities of these scumbags know no bounds. These scumbags wickedly go about stripping their victims of their hard-earned money and possessions. And, they rape, maim, kill, and often leaving their victims frightened for life.

Trust me, dearest reader, the activities of these scumbags do not end on the highways alone. They, the brats, carry their activities to our homes, banks, businesses, and market places. Therefore it is not surprising that after putting up beautiful houses, and installing doors and windows, you still have to fortify them with extra burglary iron bars.

In actual fact, people have become prisoners in their homes, primarily due to the activities of these homicidal hoodlums.

Frankly speaking, these hoodlums are making life very unbearable for citizens and denizens, and also discouraging potential investors from making any meaningful investments in the country. Thus, it is incumbent on the authorities to curb the activities of the shameless hoodlums.

We must not and cannot look on unconcerned and give in to the potential nation wreckers. To this end, I will urge all Ghanaians to endeavour to collaborate with the security forces to ‘fish out’ the blood-testy criminals in our midst.

As a matter of fact, we cannot and must not sit apathetically and allow these scumbags to win the battle; deploy the army immediately and if possible, bring back the capital punishment in armed robbery cases.

To be quite honest, we should not be sending the blood-testy scumbags to prisons and feed them, and only for them to come out and terrorise us more. That, for me, is inconsequential. Let them swallow their own bitter pills! Annihilate them!

K. Badu, UK.