Soldiers Storm Mallam Market; 185 Bags Of Salt Destroyed

Angry traders at the Mallam market in Accra have accused the Sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda of masterminding an attack on them by soldiers last Thursday.

The women allege the soldiers, on the said day, ordered them to leave the area where they sell but their refusal was met with beatings and destruction of their goods.

About 185 bags of salt, according to the women were destroyed by the military officers.

Some of the traders who spoke to Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson said they are outraged by the development.

Expressing their surprise at their eviction, they explained the land was allocated them by the leader of the market.

A woman said one of the soldiers threatened her life and right before her eyes, tore her bags of salt and emptied the contents into water.

“About 25 bags, everything has been destroyed,” she said.

Another woman who says she had gone for a bank loan to purchase the bags of salt for sale, cried as she narrated how they were manhandled by the military officers.

“They need to compensate me, I took a loan to buy this salt but now everything is destroyed. How do I repay my debt and if my creditors come and arrest me, who will take care of my children,” she said unable to hold back her tears.

A leader of the traders who is unhappy about the manner in which they have been handled said the Mallam Market Traders Association acquired the land from the Gbawe Kwatei Family to start the market.

A 2016 fire outbreak destroyed the market which the previous government promised to help them rehabilitate.

Work had already started when the NPP administration took over the government in 2017. Since the Sanitation Minister was appointed, he has been frustrating their efforts, the leader of the traders said.

“Mr Kofi Adda has stationed military men on the reclaimed land that the Mallam market traders want to go on and do their business.”

The leader appealed to the Ghana Armed Forces and Sanitation Minister to come and resolve the issue.

However, if nothing is done about the situation, in three days, they will embark on a demonstration to register their displeasure at the turn of events.

