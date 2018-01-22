NO Retraction and Apologies: Re: Why some Public Officers fail in Ghana; the case of the UEW

I learned the following foolish people: Yaw Sakyi B., Abakah (Council Chairman), Pro VC (The Black Cassock man), Bruno, Kankam, Yaw Ameyaw, Amponsah, Owusu-Mensah, Dominic Mensah, the mediocre registrar, Osei B., Cromwell, etc. are not calling Alhassan Salifu Bawah (a supposed pseudo name) (son of an idiot peasant farmer) to an order but instead aiding him to spew out lies and the likes out there. All that Agbeshie has written by responding to a disjointed article written by Bawah (whose wife is a zombie) is true and I am making it available for readers who have not gotten the chance to read it. This second edition rejoinder is to set the records straight. As a proud alumnus, I will not sit down and allow evil to prevail. What wrong did Agbeshie do before he was asked to face a committee and because he had a weaker vessel, he has to go on the tangent of retraction and an apology. One may be of the view that the writer of the article is left out and the one that wrote a rejoinder is made to face a committee which asked him to go and retract and apologise. Bawah fronting for imbecile people aforementioned want to paint a picture of “let’s give a dog a bad name and hung it” scenario. In a latest article titled “The Hypocrisy Of The Interdicted Vice Chancellor (VC) Of The University Of Education, Winneba (UEW)”, Bawah fronting for stupid and foolish self-seeking personalities (they know themselves) claimed “If it so happens that the Constitutionally appointed Council Chairman and Ag. VC, are apostles of probity and accountability, then as a matter of course, all reasonable Ghanaians who abhor the type of loot witnessed at UEW under the interdicted VC, ought to support the Council Chairman and Ag. VC wholeheartedly”. Hahahahahaha, giving you Bawah (son of senseless peasant farmer) the position of coordinator of general courses in the business school is in itself not probity. UEW has not even finish an academic year but I learned the expenses of the current council as of now is more than 2 terms (i.e. four years) previous council expenditure. Is that an accountability? In the history of UEW, there have never been any deficit budget but in 2018, UEW is going to run a deficit budget and go into her reserves for 42 million Ghana Cedis. If Bawah fronting for imprudent people like Alex Afenyo Markin who are claiming the interdicted officers have embezzled UEW funds, how come they were able to save huge sums of money that the current management is misusing!!!! Bawah (son of a foolish woman) also wrote that “With regards to Epiphany Agbeshie, he submitted on various media platforms, including GAUA’s WhatsApp page, immediately following the appointment of Surveyor Paul Osei-Barima, Esq., as Registrar of UEW: "Yes, there's is no need for Hardwork, ingenuity, long years of service, experience, competence, performance, excellence, best practices, etc again! All one needs to do in Ghana is to be a loyal member of a political party. If your party comes to power, then one can .......! Have I landed? Epiphany (Most Controversial V-P?)". Bawah fronting for foolish people (they know themselves) should tell the whole world whether Epiphany lied or not. Is the current registrar too a registrar? A registrar who is unkempt! He was just lucky because of the impasse in UEW and political interference. If the process was clean, am sure UEW would not be having a registrar who is a laughing stock wherever he goes. No wonder, Bawah (a senseless son of two dullard people) in one of his write ups stated categorically that “we are not talking about publications” but he has forgotten that he added his name to an article that was published in a predatory journal. The same way he is trying to deny the fact that the appointment of the current registrar has no political connotation(s). He and his thoughtless baboons (who supply fake documents to him) can go and tell that to the marines. He Bawah himself foolishly signed off in one of his articles as “Lecturer and NPP Member” so what is he saying that there are no political protections in the current UEW impasse!! Sometimes I wonder if UEW under the nincompoops (Council Chairman (dum-dum Abakah), Pro VC (bonehead Afful-Broni), Osei B. (silly billy registrar)) is being controlled ab extra. I am having the intuition that the current government wants to see blood flowing in UEW impasse before she intervenes. What follows is the second edition of “Re: Why some Public Officers fail in Ghana; the case of the UEW”.

I have refrain from reacting to the publications of Alhassan Salifu Bawah (son of berk peasant farmer), since this man is more than determined to continue his mischief. I, however, continue to monitor and have both soft and hard copies of all his publications on the University of Education, Winneba (UEW). The Public Affairs Unit or Directorate of Communication and Publication of UEW is supposed to rebut those unsubstantiated allegations he continues to make against the UEW. Many more of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Education, Winneba could not afford to remain silent. Does silence always mean consent? No, but silence may be a powerful weapon as well as a scorn.

May I kindly refer to the online publication of Alhassan Salifu Bawah, “Why Some Public Officers fail in Ghana; the Case of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW)” featured on October 23rd 2017 online (www.modernghana.com). A quick question I wish to ask Alhassan Salifu Bawah: Please, were you not informed about what happened in the Winneba High Court on Friday, 20th October, 2017? I’m referring to the shocking developments in the case Supi Kofi Kwayera vrs. University of Education, Winneba (1st defendant), Ministry of Education (2nd defendant) and Attorney General (3rd defendant) where the plaintiff’s Lawyer Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin (dimwit MP) stood to withdraw six (6) out of thirteen (13) reliefs at the Winneba High Court against UEW. Why was it that UEW was in Court on October 20, 2017 together with the plaintiff but nothing of what took place in Court was captured in your feature article of 23rd October, 2017?

It is important to refresh the memory of your cherished readers on this landmark court case involving the University of Education, Winneba (Ghana) and the Member of Parliament of Effutu (Winneba), Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin with Supi Kofi Kwayera fronting for him as a citizen of Winneba. The Court on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 granted the Order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining the University of Education, Winneba, all five (5) Principal Officers, namely, the Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer and Librarian, all its assigns, agents, officers and all other persons acting through the 1st Respondent. This resulted in a temporal closure of the University. However, on Friday, July 14, 2017 the Winneba High Court reviewed its decision and directed the Vice Chancellor and Finance Officer to step aside and hand over to the Pro Vice-Chancellor (duffer Afful-Broni) until the determination of the substantive case.

Without any argument or a “push” from the Counsel for the UEW, Hon. Afenyo-Markin as a matter of urgency, pleaded and withdrew reliefs: E, G, J, K, L & M to the surprise of all present in the court. What is happening? Who is chasing him to withdraw the reliefs? These reliefs by the plaintiff were established on allegations that bordered on breaches of Procurement Law (Acts 663). The plaintiff is still holding on to other reliefs: A, B, C, D, F, H & I for the determination of the Winneba High Court. For the purpose of readers, what are those reliefs?

Reliefs dropped on Friday, 20th October, 2017 by the Plaintiff:

E: A declaration that the contracts awarded to Sparkxx Gh. Ltd. and C-Deck were done in breach of the Procurement Act (Act 663).

G: A declaration that the Procurement of 8 Pickup vehicles was done in breach of the Procurement Act (Act 663).

J: A declaration that the conduct of the 1st Respondent in the award of Contract is discriminatory and does not provide equal opportunities for potential eligible bidders.

K: An order compelling the 1st Respondent to strictly comply with its transport policy particularly on insurance.

L: An order compelling the 1st respondent to enact a Social Responsibility Policy for the benefit of the 3 communities where its campuses are located.

M: An order compelling the 1st Respondent to enact local content policy that will require contractors executing projects to employ local artisans, except where reasonable search has yielded no result.

The above reliefs were based on allegations that are criminal in nature, hence the granting of those punitive reliefs against the University of Education, Winneba; the stopping of the ongoing building contracts and the two Principal Officers viz. the Vice Chancellor, Professor Mawutor Avoke and the Finance Officer, Dr. Theophilus Arckorlie to step aside and hand over to the Pro Vice Chancellor (now Acting Vice Chancellor). So what are the implications of making criminal allegations under oath and securing injunctions from a High Court and later withdrawing them after three months? What are the effects of such punitive reliefs on the University of Education, Winneba, the various contracts and Contractors who were forced to stop work, and the two Principal Officers? Would such withdrawals be tolerated and be granted without punitive sanctions?

Reliefs still holding for High Court’s determination are:

A: A declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd Respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as properly appointed Council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672.

B: A declaration that no authority or institution of State has any power to extend the tenure of a member of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent unless such extension is in accordance with Act 672.

C: A declaration that all appointments made by the defunct Governing Council which constituted themselves as the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by virtue of the directives of the 2nd Respondent are null and void, and of no legal effect.

D: A declaration that all decisions taken by the defacto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void, and of no effect.

F: A declaration that the Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana Highway Authority and the 1st Respondent was a sham and used as decoy to embezzle public funds.

H: A declaration that all payment made to Lamas Ltd was done without the express written consent of the Ghana Highway Authority and in breach of the Memorandum of Understanding and same must be refunded.

I: A declaration that the illegally appointed Principal Officers of the 1st Respondent wilfully misappropriated public funds by failing to put to public tender for the construction of the North Campus road and thereby causing financial loss to the state.

“Those who see failure in a public entity as normal in Ghana, are of the opinion that all is well at UEW, and therefore, the status quo should be maintained and celebrated for the 'mayhem' that has been inflicted on the university” (Alhassan Salifu Bawah, 2017).

Was there any failure of public officials in the UEW? Was UEW finances and accounts compromised? Was UEW not publicly declared as one of the richest Universities in Ghana by the former Vice Chancellor? Among public universities in Ghana, UEW staff continues to receive salaries by 25th of every month. UEW does not go to the capital market or the commercial banks to borrow money to pay salaries as is happening in some Universities. Never in the history of UEW does one see 6 – 8 infrastructural projects undertaken at the same time before. Could that be an indication of solid financial position of the University? Possibly this might be a source of envy! This VC wants to make a name for himself, “we won’t allow him to excel”. Bawah (son of a dunderhead peasant farmer) fronting for knucklehead, is it not true?

“UEW is in its current state because of a failure on the part of some public officials to get to grasps with the processes of running a public entity, or wilful neglect of the laws of this country, on the part of such public officials” (Alhassan Salifu Bawah, 2017).

Son of a dolt Peasant farmer, which public laws of Ghana have been wilfully abused and neglected in the UEW? Acts 672 and 663 which are trumpeted and taken to Court? Why then has the “Akpeteshie” Seller and his Lawyer gone back to Court after securing injunctions with additional affidavit and later withdrew some of the reliefs? Can we move on to the point where the plaintiff can prove the allegations? Was the directive for only the Government nominees to stay and continue work be blamed on the Finance Officer and Vice Chancellor? Was it only in UEW that Government nominees of Councils of tertiary institutions allowed to remain in office after their term ended? So, since it was a national issue and affected all public Universities and Polytechnics (now Technical Universities) how can we blame the VC, FO and UEW? The lazy judge (incompetent Justice George Atto Mills-Graves) of the Winneba High Court need to answer!!

“Anyone who believes that the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), or the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), has no power to investigate or invite UEW officials for questioning with regard to their official actions or inactions, is advised to get some education on the Statutes creating those bodies” (Alhassan Salifu Bawah,2017).

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) have completed their independent investigations on UEW. What are their findings and conclusions? Who is keeping those reports from the reading public? Has any of the investigations found act(s) of corruption, malfeasance and stealing in the UEW as Salifu Bawah and others have speculated? We heard that more than two BNI investigations were conducted on UEW. One of the cracks BNI used a record time of only three days to declare that there was “absolutely nothing against UEW officials”. Yet, still you are not convinced? So you formed another 3-member Committee of Council to conduct another forensic audit on the UEW? Time given to them had elapsed and an emergency Council meeting was called to grant them more time to conduct further search? So the alleged “rot” in UEW could not be uncovered by the BNI’s, EOCO, Auditor General, Education Ministerial Committee, National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and Vice Chancellors’ Ghana (VCG)? Certainly, one has to embark on a wild goose chase because UEW accounts and finance are intact!

“Public universities officials in Ghana can be removed from office 'with just cause' as stipulated under Article 191 (b) of the 1992 Constitution. A court action is more than 'a just cause'. Am speaking in parables here”. Alhassan Salifu Bawah (2017)

So for which “just cause” do you think the VC of UEW, Professor Mawutor Avoke could be removed from Office? Is it because he is an Ewe or National Democratic Congress (NDC) member? Mind you this man is a Guan, not a card bearing member of NDC and he is not a politician. He is a Professor and has been working actively to build UEW since 1992. He is over 10 years on the Professorial rank. The Court of competent jurisdiction pronounced the injunctions and so same High Court or a Superior Court shall revoke the injunction! Not by the “mouth” of Alhassan Salifu Bawah (son of brainless peasant farmer), at all!

“It was expected that the hollow stand of some bootlickers that the writ of Supi Kwayera against the Ministry of Education and UEW at the Winneba High Court amounted to an attack on a misconceived academic freedom, which has been shredded to pieces, would have served as a lesson to all UEW officials, especially those who have circumvented some laws of this country for private gain” (Alhassan Salifu Bawah, 2017).

The mockery and mischief behind Supi Kofi Kwayera Vrs University of Education, Winneba (1st defendant), Ministry of Education (2nd defendant) and the Attorney General (3rd defendant) would soon be exposed. The case was listed in court in the name of Komla Onny Esq. But has this elderly man ever stepped in court to speak on the issues? So the Hon. Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin always show up. It is purely his case! “Professors, Senior Lecturers and Senior Members were giving and leaking information to me” Hon. Afenyo-Markin on a local FM Radio. But how credible are those information? Are those people leaking information to him not part of UEW Management, Academic Board, Committees and members of Convocation? So if anything is not going on well in the UEW why can’t such people raise it on the numerous committees and forum available within the University? “You can photocopy and leak some information, but remember you may not have the opportunity to access all information to leak” Dr. C.Y. Akwa-Mensah, former Registrar of UEW. So that is where the chief litigant has been trapped! You made those allegations in print and electronic media and also brought UEW to court. Just come and prove the allegations in court now! Why is Hon. Afenyo-Markin withdrawing some reliefs at this point in time and holding on to others? Can we proceed with the criminal prosecution?

“Students are living in mosquito infested and roof-leaking halls. No one bothered to attend to the numerous complaints from the students regarding the squalor state of their halls. Any complaint from the Hall Managers to the embattled officials regarding the deplorable state of the halls, was met with insults, so the Hall Managers, had to pretend that all was rosy at the halls” (Alhassan Salifu Bawah, 2017).

The attention of the Registry of UEW and Hall Managers & Manageresses would be drawn to this latest allegation. I expect them to officially respond. I was a Hall Counselor for the Ghartey Hall over the years. Issues relating to renovation, sanitation and maintaining the state of the art, and creating congenial environment in all our Halls across the Campuses have always been and continue to be addressed at the Joint Hall Council meetings and Staff and Students Consultative Meetings. There are instances where our Hall Mangers even join sanitation workers to do cleaning of wash rooms. UEW Halls are always booked for lodging for social engagements when the students are on vacation. This is an indication of excellent environment and facilities.

“It is apparent from the above that it is nothing but outright greed that gave birth to the current legal impasse at UEW. When public officials see public office as a 'galamsey pit' to enrich themselves at the expense of the state, then it becomes the constitutional duty of responsible citizens to get rid of such 'galamsayers' through the due process; confiscate their ill-gotten wealth; and, deny them the freedom to fully enjoy their suffocating loot (Alhassan Salifu Bawa, 2017).

The UEW impasse is borne purely out of envy and greed on the part of the litigants. Why pretend to throw dust on the eyes of the reading public? We know and have put it out there long ago the various proponents of the UEW conflict. For purpose of reminder, please note the following players:

Politics: A politician that wants to manage and take control of a 21st Century International University. Did he not make it a campaign promise to remove the VC and FO from Office on the University’s own Radio Windy Bay? The voice recording and transcript are available! What about the political vigilantism within the University? How many meetings have they not attended and planned to unleash terror on the Principal Officers of the University? What about the role played by the Hon. Osafo Marfo’s and the Ministers of Education? But one cannot say with certainty that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo are in support of what is going on between the Member of Parliament of Effutu and the University of Education, Winneba.

The second political twist in this conflict is the situation where an NPP Member of Parliament has taken on and showing “where the power lies” to a political opponent, an NDC Constituency Chairman who is the owner of the Lamas Ltd that constructed the North Campus road at Winneba. This road constructed is the only procurement contract that the Hon. Member of Parliament is holding on in his legal suit at the High Court and it is also of interest to the EOCO investigations.

Power Struggle: There can be only one VC, Pro-VC, Registrar, Finance Officer, Librarian, Council Chairman and Chancellor respectively. We are all witnesses to the unbridled quest of the present Pro V-C (Acting VC) to become a Vice Chancellor by fair or foul means in the UEW! Even in the process of selecting the VC we saw all the politicking, lobbying, networking and the most disgraceful influence from certain work groups within the UEW. So because you are an indigene of Central Region you must be the Head of a University in the Region? Because same thing happened 8 years ago when an Associate Professor was appointed far above a full Professor as a Vice Chancellor of the UEW, the same tradition of unfairness, wickedness, cronyism, nepotism and tribalism should continue? Who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, Volta Region? Professor John Gyapong! Is he an indigene of the Volta Region? Are the people in Ho and the Volta Region agitating that an indigene of Volta Region should be the Vice Chancellor at UHAS? Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa settled this matter, “We heard from all the factions and individuals. It is our resolve that when you diligently served and you are due, the position should be given to you”. The shy looking Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, then Deputy Minister for Education, in charge of Tertiary Institution added, “The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is not for the Ashantis; University of Ghana, Legon is not for the Gas; University of Cape Coast is not only for the Fantes and neither is the University of Education, Winneba be for the Efutus”. Ethnicity and Tribalism: How true is this assertion that when it comes to appointment of people to position in this country ethnic backgrounds are considered? In UEW, how many times has one not heard, “Ooh the Ewes are too much in Winneba Campus and the Northeners too have taken over Ajumako Campus”. We are getting used to the ethnic and tribalistic venoms because it happens every day and everywhere in the UEW. One alumnus recently lamented, “In that course I was on top. My course mates and even the Lecturer himself know it. I knew what I put in the IAs and final examination, but I’m scared that this Lecturer awarded me a grade C. I am frightened to even note that all the Ewes on that programme were all awarded grade C”. Very, very sad that it has gotten to this level that even students of a “particular tribe” will never get grade “A” in your course no matter their performance? Do you know the implications of getting a grade C in a Research Methodology Course at the Master of Philosophy level? Your chance of becoming a lecturer and also to progress to do a Doctoral programme (PhD) is terminated!

What happened to Dr. Hope Nudzor when he was interviewed in the Faculty of Educational Studies to be recruited to teach in the UEW? That fine gentleman came to UEW with 5 international publications, a PhD in Educational Administration & Management, a scholarship and international exchange programme package to hand over to the institution where he was going to work in Ghana. Was he not maltreated and thrown out? University of Cape Coast (UCC) grasped that genius. Even ordinary interviews of students to pursue Masters degree, Master of Philosophy degree and PhD programmes; just sit on such panels of interview in the University and you will weep for mother Ghana. “We are people of great injustices” says a Roman Catholic Priest in a sermon delivered on Sunday, 15th October, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Winneba (Ghana).

Internal Wrangling: So is it not a fact that some groups of individuals are not happy and doing all manner of things to undermine the Management of UEW? Complaints of unfair treatment, rivalry, in-fighting for positions have taken hold of some staff. So leaking of official documents and making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and malfeasance have become the order of the day. Among the teaching staff, complaints of unfair treatments in promotion and in-fighting for positions (e.g. HoD) also exist. This group of ‘concern Lecturers’ led by Dr. Isaac Brako and Dr. Stephen Antwi-Danso, what do you think they were running all around for, even to the Supreme Court? They were seeking to “intervene” or “join the suit” to support Supi Kofi Kwayera to fight the legal case against the University of Education, Winneba their employer!

Let me conclude by touching the hearts and mind of the protagonists in the UEW conflict that peace must prevail in the University of Education, Winneba. Peace be to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and Peace be to Ghana my Beloved Country.

Second Edition By

Victor K. Owusu (An Alumnus of UEW)

[email protected]