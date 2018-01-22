An Appeal To National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth

Greetings from Binduri.

I have monitored with keen interest since the nationwide grassroot registration of our party began and I have to say though not bad, But I am not so impressed.

I wish to take this opportunity to entreat all and sundry to participate in the process of remaking and reorganizing our dear party the only way we can recapture power come 2020. Registration is ongoing and is expected to continue till February 28th. All you require is 2 passport pictures and 1 Ghana Cedi to register. Contact your branch executives for assistance.

I have no doubt that we are all still feeling uneasy with our comfortable lead defeat and that is justifiable, you have every reason to be unhappy. The crass display of arrogance, the immoral display of wealth, the grassroot neglect and crucifixion among other factors contributed to our defeat. It is not time to apportion blame games. Perhaps leadership could have done better but should we continue crying over split milk? Isn't that weird? Unrealistic? The name calling, finger pointing and character assassination must stop. There should be no ''ifs and buts “'. Register, register, register now dear comrades. We can't continue raining insults and accusations on each other, NO.

It is time to take over the party. It is time for more young and exuberant men and women to come forward for leadership positions and that can only happen, if we actively participate in all activities of our party. Only registered members have the power to choose our party leaders for us, remember? Stand up and be counted.

We're social Democrats and one of the cardinal principles of social democracy is, the suffering masses first. We need to be a source of hope to the sick, the marginalised, and the victims of prejudice. It our generation's task to carry on what our pioneers began. The masses are terribly suffering and crying. The substandard and lies infected Nana Akufo-Addo & Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's government have rogued Ghanaians with suffering and pains. Travel to any part of the country and folks would tell you they've regretted voting for them.

Students are suffering and crying,

traders are suffering and crying,

farmers are suffering and crying,

teachers are suffering and crying,

Fishermen are suffering and crying,

drivers are suffering and crying,

importers are suffering and crying,

fright forwarders are suffering and crying,

nurses are suffering and crying,

artisans are suffering and crying,

kayayes are suffering and crying,

Delta forces are suffering and destroying,

invincible forces are suffering vandalizing,

Bolga Bull Dogs are suffering and rampaging.

Nana Akufo-Addo is responsible for all these atrocities. He is grindingly cruel to those who stand in his way. He is glorying in bloodshed. All he thinks is himself, self aggrandizement, his family, friends, associates and concubines not Ghanaians. Should this continue? The NPP must not exceed 4 years in power and that is non- negotiable though not easily attainable. We must work harder.

We must go on door to door, neighbor to neighbor, farm to farm, market to market, village to village, mechanical shop to mechanical shop, carpentry shop to carpentry shop and many more if we are really interested in coming back to power. Debate as to who should be our next flag bearer must stop. We will get there and we shall cross that bridge when we get there. In the NDC we're all one people under the umbrella. The pundits likes to slice and dice as into camps, Rawlings camp, and Mahama camp but is that realistic? We don't have a Rawlings NDC and a Mahama NDC, we have the National Democratic Congress. We don't have a Spio NDC or a Sly NDC or a Bagbin NDC or a Stephen NDC or a Joshua NDC, we have the National Democratic Congress. One people we are and unity is our right patent.

It is time to get together. It is time to bind the wounds of division. Let's re-organize and not agonize. *So arise NDC Youth for your party. The party needs your devotion. Let's all unite to uphold her and make her great and strong*.

I'm fired up and ready to work for agenda 2020, what about you? What are you waiting for? There is no point sitting on the fence and criticising incessantly. Some urgency is required, some energy is required, some hopefulness is required, remember no dream is too big, no challenge is so great, nothing we want for the future of our party is beyond our reach.

Let's settle for nothing less than the best because we deserve nothing but the best. If we all do what we must do, if we all play our roles so well, then I have no doubt that Ghanaians across the length and breath of this nation will rise up in elections 2020 and we will reclaim power to make the lives of the masses much better as we have always done.

Thank you all and do endeavour to participate in the registration process. We're all involved in this mission. I'm involved and you are also involved.

Thank you

Thank you and

THANK YOU.

Assibid Dauda

*The Binduri Youth Activist*

(054-0585599)