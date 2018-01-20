Kwahu South Failed In Their Quest To Elect Presiding Member

The Kwahu South District Assembly for the second time has failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM) to preside over the assembly's meetings after three rounds of voting.

None of the two contestants failed to obtain the two thirds votes required at the second ordinary meeting of the Assembly held at Mpraeso.

The two contestants, Mr Frank Ofosu-Kissi, the incumbent PM, and his challenger, Mr Benjamin Boateng had 18 votes each at the first voting, which fell short of the 26 votes required.

On the second round, Mr Ofosu-Kissi had 19 votes as against 17 votes of Mr Boateng; and after a lot of consultations for the third round,Mr Ofosu-Kisi had 17 votes as against 19 votes for Mr Boateng, which fell short of the two thirds votes needed of the 36 member assembly.

According to Mr Kofi Nkrumah Asante, the Assembly Member for New Oworobon Electoral Area, though the assembly concept was not partisan, some of the assembly members had politicized the whole process as there has been a division among the majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers in the assembly, majority of who voted against the incumbent PM, Mr Ofosu-Kissi who is from their party.

He therefore won that if the NPP constituency executives fail to resolve the division among their assembly members, sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the assembly will not cast their votes for any of the contestants at the next election date.

GNA