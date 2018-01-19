Ghana Gets Embassy In Kuwait For The First Time

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has inaugurated Ghana's first Embassy in Kuwait City in Kuwait.

She said the event marks an important milestone in the diplomatic relations between Ghana and the State of Kuwait which dates back to the period when the Ghanaian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was concurrently accredited to the State of Kuwait.

Madam Ayorkor Botcwey said due to the increasing political and economic relations between both countries, Kuwait opened its embassy in Accra in 2015 and it is for the same reason Ghana decided last year to establish a resident diplomatic mission in Kuwait City to accelerate the diplomatic, economic, investment and trade ties between Ghana and Kuwait.

She said following the opening of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Accra and the opening of Ghana's embassy in Kuwait, the Ghana-Kuwait relations will be further expanded, strengthened, consolidated and raised to greater heights for the mutual benefit for both countries and their peoples.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey added that since there is a growing population of Ghanaians and Ghanaian students in various parts of Kuwait and with the attendant consular and welfare challenges faced by them, the opening of the embassy of Ghana in Kuwait, is therefore, timely and opportune to address some of the concerns of the two countries.

She advised the Ghanaians to abide by the law and prove themselves as worthy ambassadors of Ghana to keep intact the friendly relations and co-operation that exist between Ghana and Kuwait.

Kuwait, she stated has been designated a strategic partner for Africa’s development by the African Union.

The Foreign Minister said through the instrumentality and the desire of the government and the people of Kuwait to open up to Africa, many African countries have deemed it expedient to open resident diplomatic missions in Kuwait to explore the vast potential and opportunities that exist between various African countries and Kuwait.

This move she pointed out will advance mutually beneficial co-operation in various spheres of endeavour between African nations and Kuwait.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah praised the strong relations between the two countries, which have entered its 44th year since the establishment of official relations between them.