WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (7) Dislike Works Of The Flesh

"Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like; of which I tell you beforehand, just as I also told you in time past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God".

[Galatians 5:19-21] NKJV

The scripture tells us about Apostle Paul's advice to the church in Galatia.

This world is so big that if one does not control his or her actions or reactions, the world it self will control him or her.

If you are into the works of the flesh highlighted from the above scriptures, it will be tough to develop a relationship with God.

The way forward is to dislike the pleasures of the flesh and live a simple and sincere life.

"Be simple and sincere" -Sathya Sai Baba

Be informed.

Prayer

Lord Jesus, empower us to overcome the works of the flesh, Amen.

