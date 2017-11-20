Tears Flow For KABA At Memorial Service

A memorial service currently underway at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited for popular broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA), is the scene emotions.

KABA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been rushed after he suddenly fell sick early Saturday, November 18.

Watch photos and videos from the service below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com