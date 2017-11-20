modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Sin In Officiating Marriages For Non-Virgins!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | General News

Tears Flow For KABA At Memorial Service

MyJoyOnline
Tears Flow For KABA At Memorial Service

A memorial service currently underway at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited for popular broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA), is the scene emotions.

KABA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been rushed after he suddenly fell sick early Saturday, November 18.

Watch photos and videos from the service below:

1120201783607 1384018917516 7108054072285

1120201783607 3390682382250 3385793338219

1120201783607 2817528102598 2591573260362

1120201783607 1996259412159 1789606474184

1120201783608 img 0242

1120201783608 img 0277

1120201783608 img 0160

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

body-container-line