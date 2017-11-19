'Work To Start Soon On Tema-Akosombo Railways'

Construction work is set to begin on the Tema-Akosombo railway lines in December this year.

Fredmef Group Limited, a building and civil/electromechanical engineering company executing the project with KEC International-India's second largest manufacturer of electric power transmission towers, has said all was set for commencement of work in weeks.

Mr Fred Balasu, Chief Executive Officer of Fredmef Group Limited, said this at the commissioning of the company's multi-purpose office at Shai-Hills between Akosombo and the Tema power enclaves.

The about 84 kilometre railway lines is expected to cost around $388 million and forms part of plans to redevelop the railway system in the country.

The project is said to be funded by the Indian Export and Import Bank and scheduled to be completed in three years to boost trade on the corridor, especially the transportation of goods from the Tema Port to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and provide alternative means of transport to people. .

Fredmef is credited with the construction of Kpong Independence Power Plant, GRIDCO Bawku Substation, Aboadze-Tema Transmission Line and Aksa Energy Substation among others in the country.

The commissioning of the office complex occasion was also used to launch a book written by Mr Balasu, 'Beyond superstition, my sojourn on Earth,' an autobiography, published by Digibooks Ghana limited.

The sale of the book is to support education and social intervention projects by Mr Balasu, who is a philanthropist.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA