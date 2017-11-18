Qatarian King To Pay Official Visit To Ghana

This came to light when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him yesterday during which discussions bordering on energy, infrastructural development, railways and roads and the need to cooperate strategically for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their respective citizens, were held.

He told President Akufo-Addo that he was keen in seeing Ghanaian companies invest in Qatar, and was also keen on meeting with the Ghanaian business community during his visit to the country.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani indicated that Qatar is desirous of forging strong partnerships and relations with countries such as Ghana and those that are governed in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.

He stressed the need to rekindle the ancient ties between Africa and the Gulf Region, which he noted, had become weak in the course of the last 60 to 70 years.

President Akufo-Addo was grateful for the warm reception accorded him and his delegation.

He noted that Ghana, considering the significant gas resources available to her, is willing to learn from Qatar, which has exploited its gas resources for the development of the country and the living standards of its people.

The president was hopeful that Ghana would have established an embassy in Qatar prior to the visit of the Emir.