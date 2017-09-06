TOP STORIES
OGHA President Wants Ghanaians In Diaspora To Take Advantage Of One District One Factory
The President of OGHA, Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad, Mr. Michael Osei Mensah, has urged the Ghanaian diaspora in its entirety to make use of the opportunity that the one district one factory launched by the Government brings irrespective of their political backgrounds.
Ahead of a One District One Factory forum to be organised by the Federation of Ghanaian Associations in France, FEDGHAF, he has told ghanaabroad.com that Ghanaian generations abroad have been in constant search of ways and means to invest back home not only in their own interest but also that of the nation Ghana as whole.
He hinted that "One District One factory" is an opportunity for Ghanaians in the diaspora to express their patriotic commitment to the development of the motherland.
He proposed that across well established Ghanaian ethnic chiefs, associations and Churches abroad, indigenes of each district should group themselves and make sure that their district get at least one factory.
He said that, government will then have to contribute its quota by creating special incentives such as tax holidays, administrative facilities, technical survey for feasibility etc.
Traditional leaders will have to provide free lands for factory constructions and also organise their natives living abroad and locally who have something to contribute be it in cash, kind or technical knowhow, community labour etc. to get involved.
Ghanaian ethnic chiefs, associations and Churches abroad, will have to serve as platforms for information and groupings of collective investors district by district and join hands with whatever organisation is being done in Ghana to make it happen.
Mr. Osei Mensah Michael who doubles as the President of the Ghanaian Community in France Council, GHACIF, reminded potential investors that zero risk in investment is inexistent but by grouping themselves, diasporans will reduce all risks and consequences of failure drastically.
He concluded by urging the Diaspora Relations Office of the Presidency to make use of its prerogative to push this clear agenda in favour of both the Diaspora and the Country at large.
He availed OGHA to all stakeholders in this endeavour.
