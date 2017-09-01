modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
PPP begins constituency elections in September

Graphic Online
1 hour ago | PPP News

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has scheduled between September and November this year to hold its constituency elections across the country.

Already, the notice of polls for some of the constituency elections are out and indications are that, the elections are going to be keenly contested.

Throwing some light on the elections, the National Secretary of the party, Murtala Mohammed, said there are some hot spots, such as the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) constituency.

According to Mohammed, the KEEA constituency election will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 8a.m to 4p.m and already the notices of polls are out.

According to the National Secretary, there are about 1,500 paid-up delegates in this year’s KEEA Constituency election in eight zones, including; Eguafo zone, Komenda zone, Kissi zone, Elmina zone, Ntaamoa zone, Abrim zone and Ataabaadzi zone.

He said 22 party members will be contesting various positions in this year’s constituency election and that almost all the positions are being keenly contested.

“All positions, with the exception of secretary and his assistant, are being keenly contested,” he said.

The various positions to be vied for are constituency Chairman, Vice chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Treasurer, Education Secretary, Women's Coordinator, and Assistant Women's Coordinator.

Mr. Mohammed said many Ghanaians are showing greater interest in the affairs of the PPP.

He attributed this significant change in the fortunes of the party to the non-impressive performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since it won the 2016 election.

