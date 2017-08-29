modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EOCO raids SSNIT software contractor premises

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has raided the premises of Perfect Business Systems, the IT firm behind the controversial $72million SSNIT software deal.

The raid reportedly happened at Tuesday, Myjoyonline.com has gathered.

There are also unconfirmed reports that similar raid took place at the residence of the Company's Chief Executive Officer in the morning.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

The Evidence Are There, Prosecute Your Appointees – Chief Biney To Aku...

1 hour ago

GCNet Schools Stakeholders On Paperless Processes

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Life without Christ is full of crises. Email [email protected]

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line