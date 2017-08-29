TOP STORIES
Email [email protected]By: Bismark Omari Somuah
EOCO raids SSNIT software contractor premises
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has raided the premises of Perfect Business Systems, the IT firm behind the controversial $72million SSNIT software deal.
The raid reportedly happened at Tuesday, Myjoyonline.com has gathered.
There are also unconfirmed reports that similar raid took place at the residence of the Company's Chief Executive Officer in the morning.
More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
