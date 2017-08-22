TOP STORIES
the death of a seed is the burial of a forestBy: Gyimah Samuel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
The High And Low Of The Banking System In Ghana; UT And Capital Bank Collapse
More financial institutions are being issued universal banking license to operate as banks yet the unbanked population of our country has not seen any significant reduction but rather people losing confidence in the system. The breaking news that shocked the banking system on Monday 14 August 2017 has left a lot of questions on the minds of many and I ask????
Right now, the panic and fear in the financial sector has made it very uncertain to know what is going to happen next especially when there are reports that some seven more banks are also straggling to meet the minimum operating capital. Again I ask, what would happen to these seven banks when the new minimum capital is announced by the central bank?
The collapse of the two banks, UT and Capital Bank was caused mainly by bad corporate governance and huge non-performing loans on their financials that made it very impossible for them to meet their day to day obligations as they fall due, hence they became INSOLVENT. The writer up would discuss views on what may have caused the failure of the two banks and make some workable recommendations to forestall future happenings.
CAUSES OF BANK FAILURE
RECOMMENDATION TO PREVENT BANK FAILURE
Conclusion
If banks can create money, then I ask how they become insolvent. There is the need for measures to be put in place quickly to forestall any future collapse/failure of any financial institution to protect and safeguard the integrity/confidence/dignity of the banking system and ensure safety of depositor’s money. I wish to send a warning to the government that as long as there is destabilization or poor fiscal and monetary management in the country, banks/financial institutions failure may not be forestalled.
Government must work hard to restore the economy to a very stable sound economic situation for businesses to grow and expand so that they can pay their debts when they fall due. The right financial environment is key for the private sector to bring economic growth to our country.
Jerry J. AFOLABI is a financial & Economic expert who believes that ordinary people can do extraordinary things when given opportunity. He is a Change Maker with the ability of easily getting people to get things done for the good of humanity
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business Features