The Lord’s Favour Int. School Holds 4th Graduation
The fourth graduation ceremony of The Lord’s Favour International School at North Kaneshie in Accra was held on Saturday August 19 with the pupils putting up cultural dance displays, choreography and poem recitals.
The school cadet corps also marched to the admiration of parents and guardians present.
Mr. Abubakar Mahammed, Director of Alhaji Transport who was chairman for the occasion urged parents to invest more in their children, and they will reap the benefits in future.
He said children are great assets who must be loved, cherished and encouraged. “The foundation of education is the most important” he explained
Mr. Asante Bekoe, an educationist who was the special guest said the school is unique because they have experienced teachers who give quality education.
He addressed parents on the theme – the role of parents and other stakeholders in attaining quality education.
He advised parents to ensure that their wards study at home and also do house hold chores to make them responsible citizens in future.
He said the government and Ghana Education Service has a responsibility to provide learning materials for teachers to deliver, while teachers must also do more research, and not pollute the minds of pupils.
Rev. Lydia Opare Afriyie, proprietress of the school said it is good for parents to support their kids a home by showing love and feeding them right.
She said the school is unique because they have time for the pupils as their welfare and security is paramount.
“Parents must be responsible by taking good care of their children and put the fear of God in them” she stressed.
The Lord’s Favour International School was founded in 2013 and currently boasts of 160 pupils in Nursery, Kindergarten and Primary levels.
