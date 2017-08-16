TOP STORIES
“Balls In Danger”: Why Testosterone Is Very Important To Men’s Health? (III)
This is the final chapter of the article on testosterone and its importance on men’s health.
Lift Those Weights
Strength training gives you many benefits: stronger muscles; a higher metabolic rate; a leaner body; and a higher testosterone level.
Exercising large muscle groups has been shown, through studies, as one of the best natural ways to increase testosterone levels.
Eat Natural Testosterone Food
Changing your diet to a more testosterone-friendly one seems like a no-brainer and is also one of the key natural ways to increase testosterone along with using weights.
However, unless you live under a rock, you’ve been flooded with misinformation about cholesterol and fat. A testosterone-friendly diet will seem to fly in the face of everything you’ve heard from your doctor.
Here’s another shocker: fat DOES NOT make you fat. Because everyone purporting to be a diet expert has said, ad nauseam, to restrict your calories, fat has gotten the same bad rap as cholesterol. Fat is higher in calories, per serving, than most foods; however, your body NEEDS high quality fat to be healthy.
Naturally saturated fats are necessary for your body to produce hormones, and these hormones are necessary for proper metabolic processes to occur.
This means eating high quality fats: organic butter and ghee, virgin coconut oil, pastured eggs and fats found in grass fed meats.
Natural foods like we ate generations ago are also one of the best natural ways to increase testosterone.
Get Some Sleep
Sleep deprivation, like losing weight, is a hot topic. Ghanaians now, as a nation, are significantly sleep-deprived. Low testosterone is added to all the other ailments caused by lack of sleep; while most men get around four to five hours of sleep a night, minimum requirements for sleep are five to six hours, with seven to eight being optimal.
Getting enough sleep is vital to maintaining a healthy testosterone level and is one of the best natural ways to increase testosterone.
Have a Cow, Man!
Beef is good for testosterone levels. Beef liver provides zinc, and ground beef and chuck roast provide Vitamin D. You want free-range beef if at all possible, for the same reasons as chicken. So, have a cow and boost your testosterone while you do it!
This quote from Bart, of “The Simpsons” fame, is critical to keeping your testosterone levels in the high end of the normal range. It means to take things easy; don’t stress out. Managing your stress level is actually important for all facets of your life, but if you’re male, it’s key to keeping your testosterone levels from dropping.
There are myriads of ways to reduce your stress: meditate; do Yoga; do Tai Chi; take a long walk in the park and enjoy nature; do deep breathing exercises; listen to relaxing music; visualize your life without stress.
Any of these methods will assist you in keeping stress under control. Give them a try, and don’t lose your cool over things you can’t control.
Eat Healthy Whole Grains and Vegetables
Most of the diet ‘experts’ these days are telling you to live a high-carbohydrate, low-fat lifestyle, or a low carb diet.
There are many things wrong with this approach: high-carbohydrates, unless organically grown from heirloom seeds, are mostly GMO products.
The tinkering with the genetics has led to some bad side effects, with the worst one being the grains make you overeat. Also, a high-carb diet is usually high in processed carbs, so they are death to your blood sugar and a ticket to type II diabetes.
An added risk to GMO grains is the use of hormone disrupting pesticides sprayed on the crops. Talk about adding insult to injury for your testosterone levels! There are much better natural ways to increase testosterone without doing the opposite!
A low-fat diet as proposed by these same ‘experts’ uses mono- and poly-unsaturated fats exclusively, and also relies on low-fat or fat-free dairy, as well as reduced fat processed foods.
As was stated above, your body NEEDS healthy fats, and healthy saturated fats. Limited mono- and organic poly-unsaturated fats as in flax oil are a good part of anyone’s diet, but healthy saturated fats are needed primarily.
Your body requires fiber to stay healthy; the ‘experts’ suggest you get your fiber from whole grains. If these were the whole grains our great-grandfathers grew and were prepared healthily by reducing the anti-nutrients found in them as in making sourdough breads, this would be a good thing; however, they’re not.
Your body functions much better on the fiber from vegetables than from grains unless grown and prepared right; it takes these grain vegetables longer to break down into glucose, so your blood sugar stays on an even keel and your body doesn’t become insulin-resistant. Insulin-resistance leads to type II diabetes, and is a thing to be avoided at all costs.
When you eat your properly prepared grains that are then served with high quality grass fed butter, you will get plenty of slow digesting healthy carbs this way.
The Sun or Vitamin D Supplements
Most men are deficient in Vitamin D. Vitamin D is really a hormone that impacts the body's overall health very powerfully. In particular, boosting your Vitamin D levels will boost testosterone levels.
Get safe sun exposure on your skin: before 10am and after 3-4pm in the heat. The darker your skin the more time you need.
You can increase your D levels by taking a supplement
Optimizing your Vitamin D levels: another one of the best natural ways to increase testosterone!
Vitamin D is important to the body’s overall health; it aids in calcium absorption, resulting in better bones and a healthy immune system. In males, it results in higher testosterone levels as well. Adding foods rich in Vitamin D to your diet will increase your health, lengthen your lifespan, and if you’re male, a naturally higher testosterone level.
• Omega-3 and Vitamin D-rich Foods
Food sources for Vitamin D include tuna, salmon, and sardines. These foods are high in Vitamin D and also in heart-healthy Omega-3 essential fatty acids. Tuna is low-calorie, and makes a great addition to any weight-loss plan.
• Salmon and sardines
Cold-water fish are high in Omega-3 EFAs, as well as Vitamin D. These fish are heart-healthy, brain-healthy, and joint healthy, as well as giving testosterone levels a natural boost. Be sure of your sources; farm-raised salmon have far higher levels of contaminants and pollutants than their wild-caught counterparts. Mercury levels in salmon and tuna are a concern, so limit the amount you eat to twice a week.
• Dairy
Milk, yogurt, and cheese are all good sources of Vitamin D and calcium. The calcium boosts weight-loss, bone-building, and a strong immune system. The Vitamin D marches right along with the calcium, and provides a testosterone boost to boot.
The type of dairy you consume matters; commercially-produced dairy products are made with milk from confined milk cows, as opposed to milk cows allowed to graze. The grains fed to dairy cattle are genetically modified and unhealthy; cattle that graze for most of their food produce healthier milk and cream, which is then used to make yogurt, cheese and ice cream.
Raw dairy is considered to be healthier than pasteurized dairy in many quarters, but you have to know and trust the source of the raw dairy implicitly, as pasteurization kills harmful bacteria if present in the raw product, and you need to know the conditions under which it was produced.
"Pasteurization destroys enzymes, diminishes vitamins, damages milk proteins, destroys vitamin B12 and vitamin B6, kills beneficial bacteria, and actually promotes the growth of disease-causing pathogens."
"Pasteurization also destroys many of the enzymes that are needed for digestion. As a result, drinking pasteurized milk can tax your pancreas, contribute to leaky gut or holes in the lining of your intestine, and promote disease—particularly allergies." from DrMercola
• Eggs
Eggs are Nature’s perfect food. They provide everything a growing body needs, including Vitamin D. Eggs are a natural testosterone food but eggs have gotten a bad rap over misguided information about cholesterol; it’s perfectly fine to include eggs in your healthy diet.
However, the quality of the chickens producing the eggs is important. Living conditions and feed on commercial chicken farms are far from ideal; eggs from birds raised in pens are far less healthy than eggs from chickens allowed to roam and get their food from natural sources.
Free range chickens are also less likely to be treated with antibiotics; confined living conditions breed disease, so cooped chickens are treated with commercial antibiotics to reduce infections. These antibiotics make their way into the flesh and eggs of the treated birds, and consequently into you.
• Zinc
Zinc is a mineral; it is often overlooked by the average person, but it has a profound effect on your health.
Foods rich in zinc include oysters, pumpkin seeds, crab, and lobster. Oysters have been considered an aphrodisiac throughout history, and their zinc levels are high.
Zinc is a natural testosterone booster, so increasing your intake of these sea foods is a good way to increase your intake of a natural testosterone food and boost your levels. Using a zinc supplement is also a good way to boost your testosterone, but you need to be careful and not overdose.
Eat Beans
Beans are a natural source of protein. This plant-based protein is considered good for your heart health. Beans are also sources of zinc and Vitamin D. White, kidney, and black beans are primary sources of these essential nutrients, although you can find them in baked beans as well.
Beans are a natural testosterone food, but they must be properly prepared or you lose the benefits.
You must soak the beans, preferably overnight, and then rinse them before cooking to remove the phyticacid, otherwise it will deplete zinc, as well as other minerals, from the body.
Chew the Fat
Not surprisingly, most nutritional experts are wrong about fat and its role in obesity. The first thing to understand is fat does not make you fat. High-carb, low-fat diets are guaranteed to pack on pounds, no matter how much you starve yourself while eating this way.
Saturated fats are not Satan’s seed, either. High-quality saturated fats, such as coconut oil or butter are natural testosterone food and are good for you; our brains evolved on fats, and saturated fats, especially animal fats, aid your body’s metabolism, and signal your body when you’ve eaten enough. Without good saturated fats in your diet you will overeat and gain weight.
To get a prescription medication for low T, diagnosis and testing is necessary. However, the side effects of artificial steroids are well-documented and you would be well-advised to increase your levels through natural means if possible, such as natural testosterone food.
There are natural supplements to boost testosterone levels, but trying foods that increase testosterone should be your first step in the journey. The foods listed above are not the only foods that boost testosterone levels; this list is just to get you ongoing.
The conclusion is It’s a win-win situation; these foods will increase your health overall, and give you back the libido you had when you were in your juveniles and twenties, How bad is that? So testosterone is our friend as men and depriving it by castration is the Danger. I will be back and will focus on Metastatic Prostate Cancer as they made us to understand that we cannot survive it.
The truth is that there is no cancer that has not been survived by someone, regardless of how far advanced it was. If even one person has succeeded in healing his cancer, there must be a mechanism for it, just as there is a mechanism for creating cancer. Every person on the planet has the capacity to do both. Watch out!
Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu: PhD is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG). He is also the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana..
