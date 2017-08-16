TOP STORIES
Be A Master Of Frugality!
There are many reasons why rich people do not feel sorry for poor people. If rich people felt sorry for poor people they would give the poor more money and try to help in many more ways. Over time, rich people have discovered that poor people do have a lot of resources and opportunities but waste them and do not use them wisely! Many rich people have resigned from trying to help poor people because they do not practice frugality.
Experienced men know that there are reasons why poor people continue to be poor. Don't deceive yourself! In addition, human selfishness will always cause the rich man to be more concerned about his toothache than about the poor man's life-threatening problems.
Why Rich People Do Not Feel Sorry for Poor People
(Proverbs 28:19).
Leaders of poor countries are specialists of travelling to rich countries to ask for help and loans. They chase fantasies whilst good leaders stay in their own countries, ensuring that practical things are done. Pastors with undeveloped church buildings love to travel around, spending a lot of time moving between America and Europe, but never developing their own local church.
I passed by THE FIELD OF THE SLUGGARD and by the vineyard of the man lacking sense, And behold, it was completely overgrown with thistles; its surface was covered with nettles, and its stone wall was broken down. When I saw, I reflected upon it; I looked, and received instruction. “A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest,” Then your poverty will come as a robber and your want like an armed man.
Proverbs 24:30-34 (NASB)
…and God divided the light from the darkness.
Genesis 1:4
And let it divide the waters from the waters.
Genesis 1:6
Most rich outsiders will learn to leave the poor people to live in their filth and confusion. This confusion and disorganisation is perpetuated when the poor people choose fatally deficient men to lead them.
By Dag Heward-Mills
