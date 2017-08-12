TOP STORIES
The Calling Of A Prophet To Lead A Religion
My name is Pasaph Hews, and I am the founder of Eternal God Universal Religion. The Eternal God Universal Religion (Etergour for short) is a brand new religion like Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Baha'i Faith, etc. which located in Accra, Ghana
As one of the ways I want to use to introduce the religion and myself, I have decided to publish my messages as articles, and the first batch of articles will focus on the following:
1. The calling of a prophet to lead a religion
2. The Stages of Compulsion or the Temptation
3. The Aims of the devil during the calling
4. The Strategies of the Devil during the calling
5. How to Fight the devil during the calling ( a& b)
6. The secret about the importance of the experience (a & b)
7. The Identities of Eternal God Universal Religion, (a & b)
9. Some Questions and Answers ( a, b & c)
This article focuses on “The calling of a prophet to lead a religion” and I will address the issue by responding to the following questions:
1. What is the structure of the creation you are working with?
2. Which God gave you the permission to lead the religion and where does the God reside in the Creation?
3. How did it all happen?
These questions are important because before you decide to continue to hear a new prophet out, you need to first know the kind of God he is talking about, the process he went through for the permission to be granted and which world he wants to take the followers to.
So for the first two question, there are four worlds in the creation namely; the Sat Lok or Eternak, the Heavenly World, The Earth, and the Underworld. The highest land where the Most High dwells is the Sat Lok or the Eternal Kingdom or Eternak. The Most High and Almighty God is the Eternal God (Sat Purush) who lives and reigns from the Holiest Highest in the Highest Sanctuary in the Sat Lok or Eternak. Below the Sat Lok or Eternak is the world of Heavens and Hells - the seven heavens and the seven hells. The Earth or mortal world comes after and below the Heavens, and an Underworld below the Earth.
The God of Pasaph and the Eternal God Universal Religion is the Eternal God (Sat Purush) who lives and reigns from the Sat Lok or Eternak or the Eternal Kingdom. This means that Pasaph or Etergour is not about Heaven and the Lord of Heaven. It's about Eternal or sat Lok and the Eternal God according to the structure I have given.
So my response is that, whenever the calling of a prophet is due (especially those called to lead religions) he is confronted with a certain spiritual experience. Some of the key characteristics of the experience are hearing of spiritual voice of angel or god or satan; seeing or meeting spiritual persons such as god, angel, demons, false deities, principalities; revelations , bid dreams and visions of the spiritual system or things to happen in future; encounter with spiritual animals such the serpent, dragon, bull, lion; giving of commandments such the ten commandments; test or temptation such as that of Abraham and Jesus Christ and conversations with God, angel, Satan, voice. If you investigate the calling of all the prophets such Jesus Christ , Abraham, Moses, Daniel, David, John of Revelation, Prophet Abū Al-qāsimMuḥammad (pbuh), Hari Krishna, Herbert Spencer, Gautama Budha, Guru Nanak Abraham /Moses /David, The 10sikh Gurus and the Perfect Masters of Ruhani Satsang, and Bahá'u'lláh it will confirm this.
This adventure has been differently perceived or called; In Islam it's called the Revelations of Prophet Mohammad, or Prophet Mohammad calls it Compulsion. In Christianity it is called the Temptation of Satan for Jesus Christ, or the Temptation of God for Abraham. David in the Psalms calls it the Period of Destruction . But after personally going through the experience, I have realized that whether one sees it as temptation of Satan or God, it is the same experience from the same source that is complexly managed by God and the Devil at the same time with two potential outcomes:
It depends on how one looks at it - perception; like the two sides of the same coin – one side being God and the other side the devil Or the issue a glass of water being “half full” or “half empty”; one representing God and the other representing the Devil.
Mine started at midnight on 24th December 1994 at Koforidua.. It was after this experience that the Eternal God guided me to develop a brand new worship practices and granted me the
The core values of the religion is Eternal Godliness and Fellowship .I have kept this to myself for a long time, but now I have to come out otherwise something worse than that which happened to Jonah or Job will happen to me. It is said that whoever happens to a prophet is that which is common to mankind so it's very important you know more about this experience and know what to do if the Lord should decide to take you through it.
So in my next article, I will discuss the six critical stages of Compulsion or the Temptation-
How it starts and how it ends?
I know one of the most difficult areas to accept charge is Religion or a new Prophet. And that is why Jesus was crucified, Mohammed had to do a lot of battles and many prophets and their believers suffered. But I believe in this modern and information, discovery and change age, the case will be different. I believe God is too big and complex for only one model of religion or too few religious models in the world. Diversity is an integral part of God and the world. There over 600,000 languages and cultures in the world and over 80 universities in Ghana now. The God that I a talking about has different commandants and ways. Thinking outside the box, challenging the status quo and change in the business world has caught up with spirituality or religion. So those of you who don’t belong to any religion or have some challenges such that you want to try something new, you can read more about this religion ask questions and if you share our case and values consider joining it.
We are looking for members and talented singers to for a sining group for our new songs and worship service. We are also looking for trainee priests as a full-time or part-time career. So if you are heading towards retirement and you are thinking about what next or you are youthful with passion in priesthood you can try us. We meet on Sundays at 3:00 pm at Pokuase, Accra. Interested people should contact us on 233-055-7727-214 or [email protected] for direction.
