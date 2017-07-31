TOP STORIES
BE WHO YOU ARE.By: FRANK
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Tamale Chapter of Startup Grind Officially Launched
On the 22nd of July, the Tamale Chapter of Startup Grind was launched at Eqwip Hubs under the theme the “Rendezvous”. This event had two very inspirational speakers namely Mr. Kojo Adde-Mensah, CEO of Databank Group and Mr. Peter Awin, CEO of Cowtribe who came to share their experiences and industry insights gleaned from years of working in the business and entrepreneurship space.
Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and powered by Google For Entrepreneurs. Startup Grind actively educates, inspires and connects over 1,000,000 entrepreneurs in over 200 cities. The cornerstone of this community are monthly events featuring successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies. Startup Grind has hosted over 5,000 fireside chats and helped millions of entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue funding and reach new users till date.
The CEO of DataBank Group (Ghana), Mr.Kojo Addae-Mensah spoke on Investment Strategies and SMEs. He also shared his background and the history of DataBank with attendees and some business opportunities in the country that they could harness and capitalize on. Moreover, the CEO of Cowtribe, Peter Awin spoke on some local opportunities that are available for entrepreneurs and how they could scale their impact and move from ideation and traction to full-fledged companies. Cowtribe is a Northern-based Startup involved in developing tech for livestock farming. It was recently nominated for the African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) startup Awards.
The Startup Grind Chapter Team include Mubarak Sumaila(Chapter Director), Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah ( Co-Director), Bubuedze Samuel Agbo(AV Lead), Michealla Ama- Wekem( Compere). The team disclosed that they saw the huge potential of Tamale in the entrepreneurial space and in other to reinforce and boost the startup ecosystem of Tamale, they started a chapter. The launch of Startup Grind in Tamale was really great and had a very encouraging turn out. Partners of this event included GhanaThink Foundation, Eqwip Hubs, Africa Entrepreneurs Hubs (AEH), Tamale Television and Film Academy (TAFTA) and StartupConnect.
Startup Grind Tamale would host a series of events on monthly basis fulfilling their core mandates of bringing Startup entrepreneurs together to learn and connect and would bring on board great founders and industry leaders as well as mentors, investors, partners and sponsors. The next event is scheduled to take place in November 2016.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News