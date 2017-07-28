TOP STORIES
Minister Inaugurates Brong Ahafo Regional Lands Commission
Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister for lands and Natural Resources on Thursday inaugurated a 36-member body of the Brong Ahafo regional Lands Commission in Sunyani.
The newly re-constituted commission was tasked to manage public lands and also to regulate the disposition of stools and other lands as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution under Article 258.
Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, in an interview with Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM,after the occasion called on the members to serve a community interest and not a parochial one.
“Exercise due diligence in their approval of documents in relation to such transactions and as well as educate the customary land owners and the public who made such grants on dangers that such wanton land alienation held for the current and future generations” he added.
Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, said NPP government’s development agenda focuses on a plethora of key developmental thrusts which include modernization and expansion of agriculture through the Planting for Food and Jobs, the One –village, One –Dam policy, inner-city and zongo redevelopment, expansion of basic infrastructure including housing, roads, railways and unities (water, electricity telecommunication).
He therefore called on the commission to ensure that all aspects of lands administration in the districts are brought to bear on policy recommendations that will help government to achieve the objectives of its development agenda.
The Minister tasked the commission to consult the National Lands Commission and Dormaa Traditional Council to resolve the disagreement to forestall any further negative development.
“You cannot disappoint in the region as well as the appointing authority, the stakes are indeed very high” he added.
“My Ministry is desirous of resolving the current impasse with the customary authorities in the management of vested lands in the region to ensure equity and fairness; you should accord this matter very top priority”
According to Hon. Benito Owusu Bio, Brong Ahafo region is one of the regions in Ghana with a vast stretch of land with varied resources that is why it has been targeted for possible subdivision for the creation of a new region by the admonition of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the end of his first term in office.
"NPP government is in hurry to settle down to work and to fix the problems confronting every sector of the economy" he said.
Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, also called on the members to serve a community interest and not a parochial one.
“Nananom please the inauguration of a 36-member body of the Brong Ahafo regional Lands Commission is not funfair, all the lands in the region are in your hands, it is you duty to protect the lands in the region”, let me remind you that you are all representing bodies and institutions. You should therefore remember that as representatives you do not represent yourselves, he added.
Lawyer Kwaku Asomah- Cheremeh, charged them to tackle the illegal mining and illegal chain saw operators menace in the region.
“Be neutral and faithful in your work as our hopes are in you"he added.
He urged commission to establish a very good rapport with the chiefs and other traditional authorities who are the custodians of the stools lands.
