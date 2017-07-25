TOP STORIES
For every vacuum, there is something somewhere to fill itBy: akoaso
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Ameri deal – NPP Making U-Turn For Political Gain - Jinapor
Former Deputy Minister for Power John Jinapor has condemned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for its about-turn on the $510 million Ameri deal.
According to him, the deal was sent to parliament and NPP legislators were part of the approval, so it was strange for the same group to start claiming government had been shortchanged after the NPP took over power.
For him, the decision can only be a political move.
“Even parliament agreed and it was both Majority and Minority. When we sent it, both sides of the house admitted that we were doing the right thing. I believe if we were cheating the state, the NPP, who were the Minority at the time, would not agree. They spoke favourably about this project and we all agreed,” he told Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday July 25.
“As a minister you take a decision based on the information available before you and you make the best decision possible and that is what Dr Donkor did, so I’m surprised some people are making a U-turn because of politics.”
The house of a former technical advisor at the Energy Ministry, Francis Gyata, has also been raided by personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with investigations into the $510million AMERI deal.
The raid at Mr Gyata’s home comes a day after a similar raid at the home of former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor on the dawn of Monday July 24 in relation to the same investigation.
Mr Jinapor, who is not enthused about the raid of the homes of those officials, wondered why government had embarked on such a move.
“What has changed when you have all the information from Dr Donkor? Why then do you raid his house and claim that you were seeking information to the extent that his cell phone too is being seized?” he added.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NPP News