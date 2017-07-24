TOP STORIES
life is not all about material thingsBy: [email protected]
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Ashanti NPP Gets New Office
PLANS ARE in the pipeline for the construction of a modern Ashanti regional party office for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi.
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, pointed out that the yet-to-be-constructed office, would boast of modern amenities.
According to him, the construction of a new office facility would significantly boost the day-to-day running of the party in the stronghold.
He was speaking during this year's annual Ashanti Regional NPP Delegates Conference, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Rented Office
Despite being the strong fortress of the ruling NPP, the Ashanti regional branch of the NPP operates from a rented house at Krofrom in Kumasi.
The party's regional executives used to operate from a small facility at Bantama, donated by a party member, before the office was moved to Krofrom.
Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka 'Wontumi', whilst seeking election as the NPP's chairman in the region, rented a full house at Krofrom as party office.
The party's regional executives had for the past four years managed the affairs of the party from this three-storey rented facility at Krofrom.
New Party Office
Mr Osei Mensah stated that it is unacceptable for the NPP to continue to manage the party's affairs in the region from a rented facility.
In this regard, he stressed on the need for the construction of a modern regional office for the party in Kumasi, with immediate effect.
The Ashanti Regional Minister announced that in two weeks time a committee to ensure the successful building of a party office would be formed.
He said the committee's members would be tasked to work around the clock so as to ensure that the party's dream to have an office becomes a reality.
Mr Osei Mensah stated that the Ashanti Region is the heartbeat of the NPP therefore the party should be well catered for in the region.
He also entreated constituency executives of the NPP to consider building party offices at their various areas to help boost the image of the party.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
NPP News