modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Akufo-Addo Can’t Be Trusted – Ablakwa

Starrfmonline.com
50 minutes ago | Politics
President Nana Akufo- Addo
President Nana Akufo- Addo

Former deputy education minister and ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says President Akufo-Addo cannot be trusted.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold, the MP for North Tongu said “you notice that it’s an issue of truth and an issue of credibility, it doesn’t appear we can take the president for his words. He doesn’t seem to mean what he says”.

He continued: “We are really struggling to find the truth, struggling to find accountability with this new government each passing day”.

According to Ablakwa, the President had disclosed at the unveiling of the [email protected] logo that the celebrations will cost GHC20 million and will come from the private sector, but that appears not to be the case considering the information available.

At the time, the President said: “Marking such an occasion will cost us some money, this Diamond Jubilee commemoration is estimated to cost GH¢20 million and I’m hoping that individual Ghanaians, the Ghanaian private sector, the Corporate Sector, in particular, will provide the funds for the anniversary”.

However, deputy finance minister Kwaku Kwarteng revealed on the floor of Parliament Thursday, July 20, 2017, that government allocated 5.26 million for the year-long celebrations.

“The Ministry of Finance released an amount of GH¢5.26 million cedis towards the celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Ghana. This was made up of GH¢3.1 million from the government of Ghana sources of funding and GH¢2.16 million from the District Assembly Common Fund.

“Out of the total GH¢5.26 million, GH¢ 3 million went to the office of the Chief of Staff at the Ghana at 60 secretariats while GH¢100,000 and GH¢2.1 million went to the 100 regional coordinating councils and 216 district assemblies respectively”.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Politics

TOP STORIES

Allegations Against Charlotte Osei (Mrs) - Ulterior Motives

50 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Can’t Be Trusted – Ablakwa

50 minutes ago

quot-img-1The difference between a businessman and a busy-man is the out bringing, since some people use to be busy for nothing.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36824.3724
Euro5.08565.0897
Pound Sterling5.66645.6745
Swiss Franc4.59904.6014
Canadian Dollar3.46723.4694
S/African Rand0.33550.3359
Australian Dollar3.47523.4830
body-container-line