TOP STORIES
Those who rejects freely given advice end at long last at a bottom of a pit.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Governance Is Not A ‘Tea Party’- NDC To Nana Addo
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Nana Addo government of spending lavishly instead of tackling the real issues of governance.
Addressing a press conferenc Thursday, July 20, Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy said governance is not a Tea Party but a serious business.
According to him, the profligate expenditure on the day of inauguration alone is nothing good to write home about.
“On the day of the inauguration alone, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia spent lavishly on three separate very expensive state banquets and from that day it has been one banquet to the other while innocent Ghanaians are dying on daily basis.”
The NDC’s press conference comes in the wake of Mr. Akufo-Addo’s encounter with the press on Tuesday, July 18.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NDC News