Mason jailed 12 years for robbery
Tarkwa (W/R), July 5, GNA - A mason from Rubber site in the Prestea Huni/Valley district has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a circuit court in Tarkwa for robbery.
The convict, Seidu Fuseini, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.
Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew that the complainant Kwaku Adansi is a motor rider and a resident of Kutukrom near Prestea.
She said on June 21 at about 2100 hours, Fuseini hired the services of the complainant from Kutukrom to Ahomkakrom village around Prestea.
The Prosecution said when the convict reached his destination, he asked the complainant to wait and transport him back to Kutukrom.
On their way back, Inspector Anaman said Fuseini told the complainant he wanted to urinate and he stopped down and parked.
According to the Prosecutor, the convict attacked the complainant, smeared powered pepper on his face and snatched his motor bike from him.
She said some witnesses who were also traveling on the same road emerged with a motorbike and the complainant approached them and narrated what had happened to them.
She said the witnesses chased the convict and saw him riding the motorbike in Prestea township.
Inspector Anaman said the witnesses raised the alarm and alerted those nearby and with their help, Fuseini was arrested together with the Hoajin unregistered motorbike valued 3,000 Ghana cedis.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
