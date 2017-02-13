NDC group demands early election

The opposition National Democratic Congress is on a mission to establish the cause of their electoral defeat to the New Patriotic Party in the December elections.

Even before, the Dr. Kwesi Botchwey led committee will begin its investigation and present its report and recommendations on the way forward, some constituency organizers of the party are pushing for an early congress.

In a petition to the committee, the group says the disaffection in the NDC can only be addressed if an early congress is held so delegates can decide on the future direction of the party.

Savelugu Constituency organizer of the NDC, Abdul Rauf Abubakar who is leading the charge says the image of the party will be repaired if competent executives who appeal to the masses of the party are elected to chart a clear path forward.

The NDC lost heavily in the presidential and parliamentary elections to the governing NPP in the December 2016 general election.

For Alhaji Rauf Abubakar, some leading members of the party failed to do their work leading to the embarrassing electoral defeat.

According to him, even though the party went into the elections with a director responsible for electoral matters, it was heart breaking that when the NPP held that news conference to announce they had won the election, the EC reached out to the NDC to come up with their own electoral figures so they could compare but the NDC could not provide results of a single constituency several hours after polls had closed, Alhaji Rauf said.

Though the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia maintains an early congress can only take place in two years by which time the special committee would have submitted their report with recommendations, Alhaji Rauf believes the party risks further disaffection if the early congress is not considered.

"We are in a very difficult situation. Look at how our founder Jerry John Rawlings was treated and the general conduct of our executives, when they were needed on the grounds they were chasing contracts everywhere and I am warning if this proposal is not heeded to immediately as a party it will be difficult to come together in 2020," he stressed.