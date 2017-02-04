I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Feature Article | 4 February 2017 20:03 CET

Language Agenda: "Smile" and "Cry": Grammar and Semantics

The words "smile" and "cry" are poles apart in Semantics. Semantics is the branch of Linguistics that deals with meanings of words. However, in lexical categrorizaton - a matter of Grammar - "smile" and "cry" enjoy a healthy relationship. Indeed, each of them is a noun-cum-verb. Let us consider the following illustrative sentences:

● In prosperity or adversity, ours is to SMILE not to CRY. (Verb)

● In prosperity or adversity, ours is a pleasant SMILE not a disturbing CRY. (Noun)

It is instructive to state that "smile", as a noun, is modified by the adjective "pleasant", while the noun "cry" is modified by the adjective "disturbing" in the second sentence.

Colleague learner, there is no doubt that the words under review are simple and part of the active vocabulary of many users of English as a Second Language (ESL). However, without our knowledge of their grammatical and semantic properties, we may commit serious grammatical atrocities in using them. This way, we may not SMILE but CRY.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.
In a similar fashion, LANGUAGE AGENDA examines the following words:

● "Request" and "Request for"
The expressions "request" and "request for" belong to standard usage, but in different contexts. If it is a verb, "request" does not require a preposition. But when it is used as a noun, "request" demands the preposition "for." In simple language, we "request", but we make a "request for" things or favors. Examples:

● Sapashini has REQUESTED a car from Tiyumba. (Verb)

But
● Sapashini has made a REQUEST FOR a car from Tiyumba. (Noun)

Colleague learner, armed with this grammatical secrecy about "request", you may avoid linguistic bombardments in the use of the word which suffers a high frequency of abuse in official letters.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.
Dedication
This discourse is dedicated to Alhaji Dr. Adam Mahama of Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG), who has played a tremendous role in my academic pursuit. May Allah continue to bless him. Ameen.

By Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo
Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Geramany - Ghana Campus, Mccarthy Hill, Accra.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (31 Articles)
04-02-2017  Language Agenda: "smile" And "cry": Grammar And Semantics25-01-2017  Language Agenda: Points Of Correction22-01-2017  Language Agenda: Request And Request For17-01-2017  Language Agenda: when "s" Does Not Indicate Plurality 05-01-2017  Language Agenda: erro Of Concord More...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Feature Article

necessacity is the mother of invention,so why up till now have we not been able to fix this 'dumsor' problem?
By: Kwaku Antobi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img