The words "smile" and "cry" are poles apart in Semantics. Semantics is the branch of Linguistics that deals with meanings of words. However, in lexical categrorizaton - a matter of Grammar - "smile" and "cry" enjoy a healthy relationship. Indeed, each of them is a noun-cum-verb. Let us consider the following illustrative sentences:

● In prosperity or adversity, ours is to SMILE not to CRY. (Verb)

● In prosperity or adversity, ours is a pleasant SMILE not a disturbing CRY. (Noun)

It is instructive to state that "smile", as a noun, is modified by the adjective "pleasant", while the noun "cry" is modified by the adjective "disturbing" in the second sentence.

Colleague learner, there is no doubt that the words under review are simple and part of the active vocabulary of many users of English as a Second Language (ESL). However, without our knowledge of their grammatical and semantic properties, we may commit serious grammatical atrocities in using them. This way, we may not SMILE but CRY.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

In a similar fashion, LANGUAGE AGENDA examines the following words:

● "Request" and "Request for"

The expressions "request" and "request for" belong to standard usage, but in different contexts. If it is a verb, "request" does not require a preposition. But when it is used as a noun, "request" demands the preposition "for." In simple language, we "request", but we make a "request for" things or favors. Examples:

● Sapashini has REQUESTED a car from Tiyumba. (Verb)

But

● Sapashini has made a REQUEST FOR a car from Tiyumba. (Noun)

Colleague learner, armed with this grammatical secrecy about "request", you may avoid linguistic bombardments in the use of the word which suffers a high frequency of abuse in official letters.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

Dedication

This discourse is dedicated to Alhaji Dr. Adam Mahama of Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG), who has played a tremendous role in my academic pursuit. May Allah continue to bless him. Ameen.

By Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo

Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Geramany - Ghana Campus, Mccarthy Hill, Accra.