DCOP John Kudalor finally bows out of police service [Photos]

The Ghana Police Service on Friday [February 3], held a pulling out parade for its retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor.

Mr. Kudalor retired from service two weeks ago, after more than two decades of serving in the service.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Defense Staff, Air Marshall Samson Oje, and the Heads of other state security agencies.

Mr. Kudalor was appointed by former President, John Dramani Mahama to the position in an acting capacity in November 2015. He was later confirmed IGP in February 2016.

Changes under Kudalor

The outgoing IGP, during his tenure, made Chief of Police (COP) Rose Bio Atinga, former Director-General/ Administration as the new Director General, Research and Planning at the National Police Headquarters.

He also made COP Prosper Kwame Agblor the Director General of the CID National headquarters, and DCOP Awuni as the Eastern Regional Police Commander after he previously headed the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

DCOP Ransford Ninson , formerly the Central Regional Police Commander was elevated as the Director General of Medics at the Police headquarters in Accra, with DCOP Yaagy Akuribah heading the regional command.

However, the Police leadership in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Volta, Western, Upper East and Upper West region remained unchanged.

Mr. Kudalor in his remarks thanked the government, both past and present for their support, and called on the public to support the acting IGP, David Asante Apeatu to effectively discharge his duties.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, January 25, named COP David Asante-Apeatu as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) after John Kudalor went to the Flagstaff House to bid the president farewell.

Role/Positions held by the new IGP

Director General Research & Planning of the Ghana Police service

He was once the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the service.

In 2007 he was appointed Director of the Specialised Crime and Analysis (SCA) Unit at the INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon France.

Internationally, he had worked at the Sarajevo Police Academy as an Instructor in Human Dignity, Police Ethics and Criminal Investigations under the auspices of the United Nations Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1997 to 1998.

He was the team leader in a successful homicide investigation under the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNAMIL).

He was the team leader in investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals, in The Gambia.

In Ghana, he was the Lead Investigator in the serial killing of more than 30 women that led to the arrest of a culprit who had been prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to death.

Under the supervision of Mr Asante-Apeatu and based on intelligence, the CID successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of 588 kilogrammes of cocaine with the street value of about $38 million.

–

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana