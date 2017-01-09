Total Ghana gets ISO 9001:2015 certification

SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and Certification Company, has awarded Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. with the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The global firm received the certification on Friday, December 23, 2016.

After a successful transition audit by SGS in the areas of procurement, storage, marketing and delivery of petroleum products, solar lamps and special products, Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. has been found to meet this world class Quality Management System standard.

The award was presented to the Managing Director, Olivier Van Parys, and the HR and acting HSEQ Manager, Bright Dokosi in the presence of Management and staff of Total Ghana at the Head Office in Accra.

Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. is the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to achieve ISO 9001 certification in Ghana and after 11 years, they have set the pace again by becoming the first OMC to successfully migrate to the ISO 9001:2015 standard from the 2008 standard.

The ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

This is also given when an organization aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system, and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

About Total Petroleum Ghana Limited



With over 60 years in the Ghanaian Oil Marketing Industry, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (TPGL) has over 230 retail outlets spread countrywide.

To reinforce quality product delivery, TPGL has introduced to the Ghanaian market the Excellium range of fuels, premium quality fuel borne out of years of research and innovation for both economic and environmental benefits to the public.

Besides selling quality fuels and lubricants, TPGL offers expert advice on lubrication and also provides tailor-made solutions and technical support to all its customers.

Its services and facilities include convenience shops, TOTAL B2C Card (a safe and convenient electronic mode of payment) as well as tire and lubricants bays.

It has innovative products such as Awango by TOTAL range of solar lamps to provide as many communities as possible access to light through solar energy (renewable sources of energy).

TPGL remains committed to supporting the Ghanaian economy through social intervention programmes such as Safety, Health, Sports, Entrepreneurship and Education.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana