“President Mahama And The NDC Are Bad Loosers” Anane-gyinde

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Germany, Mr Kwaku Anane-Gyinde has described President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC as bad losers and saboteurs bent on undermining the incoming Akuffo-Addo government.

According to him the last-minute appointments, recruitments into the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Customs, Cocoa Marketing Board (COCOA BOARD) and the signing of contracts by the Ministry of Environment, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) Pay increases for public sector workers and the quantum leap in the National Service Allowance are deliberate actions intended to create difficulties for the next administration.

Speaking on Sunshine Fm on Thursday, Mr Anane-Gyinde noted that the President Mahama’s action is not just unfortunate, it is also irresponsible and has the potential of eroding the very little public sympathy and support accorded him after the humiliating defeat at the December 7 polls.

The out-spoken national organiser pointed out that nation building is the collective responsibility of every Ghanaian, whether in government or in opposition adding that unfortunately the recent actions of the defeated President does not give any indication that indeed, he (the President) means well for Ghana

He reminded Ghanaians that the on-going recruitment exercises in the various security services, ministries and cocoabod have costs elements which can adversely affect the country’s ability to prudently manage its finances and keep the budget deficit within acceptable limits.

Mr Anane-Gyinde questioned the rationale behind what he termed “injury time” appointments, contracts and pay increases arguing that these last minute actions by the humiliated NDC would not have occurred if the party had won the December 7 elections and said Ghanaians would not forgive the NDC for putting their parochial party interest above the national interest.

The National Organiser said the in-coming government would not hesitate to take an in depth and comprehensive review of these last-minute contracts and recruitments to ensure that proper procedures and laid down rules governing actions have been followed adding “an Akuffo-Addo led government would do what is right for this country for the benefit of all”

He assured all Ghanaians that the in-coming government under President Akuffo-Addo would justify the huge mandate and the overwhelming support of Ghanaians to deliver on its campaign manifesto of job creation, reduction in taxes and stabilising the economy

The Communication Team

NPP-Germany