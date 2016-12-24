Elected presidents can abandon irrelevant promises - V.C.R.A.C Crabbe

The Commissioner of the statute law review commission, Professor Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe says an elected President can abandon his campaign promises to the people if the promises are not in the interest of the nation.

He said the directive principle of state policies and a national development plan should be the guide to any president.

He has therefore entreated governments not to abandon projects of outgoing government.

Justice Crabbe said this at the inauguration of the Parliamentary training Institute at Parliament House.

He asked parliament to be independent of the Executive adding that there need to be rebels in Parliament who will not tow party line but vote based on their individual understanding of issues that are in the interest of their constituents.

The Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho expressed his shock at the output of some Members of Parliament.

According to him, the quality of debate, motions and questions filed by the MPs during parliamentary proceedings leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Adjaho urged the legislators to take advantage of the training centre to improve upon their output and efficiency.